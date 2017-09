The San Jose Earthquakes have joined the party.

Danny Hoesen's turn-and-shoot goal in the first half was all the Quakes needed to defeat the Houston Dynamo 1-0 Saturday night at Avaya Stadium.

With the win, San Jose jumped above the playoff line - from seventh to fifth - in the congested Western Conference with a month left to play. Houston, Dallas and Portland sit one point behind with 38 points apiece.

Goals

33' – SJ – Danny Hoesen WATCH

Three Things

Next Up