Chicago Fire sign Cuban defender Jorge Corrales from USL's Roughnecks

The Chicago Fire announced Thursday that the club signed Cuban defender Jorge Corrales from their USL affiliate, the Tulsa Roughnecks. According to a release, Corrales has been signed through the 2018 season with club options for 2019 and 2020 and will remain with the Roughnecks on loan.

The Fire retained the right to recall Corrales, subject to MLS roster compliance guidelines.

"We've had the chance to see Jorge quite a bit this season," general manager Nelson Rodríguez said of the left back. "We were impressed by his play with Tulsa and in training with us. This signing is also credit to the competitive environment of the Roughnecks."

The 26-year-old Corrales has started 24 of the 25 USL matches in which he has appeared this season for the Roughnecks, and tallied the first goal in a 2-1 win over Saint Louis FC on Aug. 10.

Corrales began his professional career with his hometown side FC Pinar del Rio in 2009. Through 2015 he scored six goals in 80 appearances, and played an additional 18 games on loan with FC Sancti Spiritus before obtaining a US visa in October of that year and embarking upon his career in the states.

In 2016, Corrales signed with NASL side Miami FC and appeared in one game before joining the Fort Lauderdale Strikers for the remainder of season. The Pinar del Rio native has 34 caps and one goal for his senior side and most recently appeared for Cuba in the quarterfinal match against the United States in the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

As a US Green Card holder, he will not require use of an international slot.