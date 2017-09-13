MLS Disciplinary Committee fines DC, Orlando; Panel rejects Hines appeal

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued fines to a pair of teams and coaches as well as one player following Week 27 of the 2017 MLS regular season. Additionally, the Independent Panel has ruled on one red card appeal from Week 27.

Hines failure to leave the field

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Orlando City SC defender Seb Hines an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in an orderly manner. The incident occurred after Hines received a red card in second-half stoppage time of Orlando's match against D.C. United on Sept. 9.

D.C.-Orlando mass confrontation

The Disciplinary Committee has found both D.C. United and Orlando City SC in violation of the league's Mass Confrontation Policy. The incident took place during second half-stoppage time of the teams' match on September 9. As it is both clubs' second violation of the policy this season, both clubs and both head coaches have been fined an undisclosed amount.

Hines red card appeal

The Independent Panel – consisting of one representative each from the United States Soccer Federation, Canadian Soccer Association, and Professional Referees Organization – has rejected Orlando City SC’s appeal of defender Seb Hines’ red card, issued in second-half stoppage time of Orlando’s game against D.C. United on September 9.

Hines will serve his one-game suspension during Orlando City’s next match on Saturday, September 16 against Atlanta United. Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including playoffs. Orlando have one unsuccessful appeal remaining for the 2017 season.