Fantasy: Your best bets for a double game week in Round 28

Round 27 may not have been the highest scoring double game week this fantasy season, but that did not stop many fantasy managers from reaching and exceeding the 100 point mark (even if you did have a 1 point captain). At the top of the list is Darin Mohr whose team, DMFC, earned the round high score of 133 points. Congrats!

The double game week action continues this week and there are many great player options. This could make it hard to decide who will be in your final starting XI. If you’re still not 100% satisfied, check out the list below with some of my favorite options for Round 28.

Keepers

DGW Standouts: With four teams on a double game week, it should be easy for every fantasy manager to find a keeper. For me, there are two standouts. The first is Atlanta United's Brad Guzan ($6.2). He’s very expensive but worth the price since he’s done a good job at generating bonus points when not earning clean sheets. Guzan also has the easiest DGW schedule this round. The other is the Vancouver Whitecaps' David Ousted ($5.5). The clean sheets have been few for the Whitecaps this season, but he has the second easiest DGW schedule, and the lower price makes Ousted very tempting if you want to load up on Atlanta attackers.

Defenders

Play it Safe: Several of the top DGW defender options are on nearing yellow card suspensions his week, and that could end their DGW quickly. If you want to avoid that concern and add some attacking power to your team, then Atlanta's Greg Garza ($6.3) is a great option. He’s one of the top assisting defenders in the league and even snagged a goal last week. With a good shot at multiple clean sheets against New England on Wednesday (7:00 pm ET; MLS Live) and Orlando on Saturday (4:00 pm ET; Univision & MLS Live), his point ceiling is quite high.

SGW Option: If you believe that a little diversity to your backline will pay off, then sticking with Sporting Kansas City’s Ike Opara ($6.5) is the way to go. Over their 13 home games, SKC has only conceded 8 goals and Opara has been crucial to that success. He also has a great chance for a clean sheet as Saturday will be the New England Revolution‘s (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE) second game of the week and they are one of the worst at scoring on the road.

Midfielders

Two for One: After a short dry spell Atlanta's Miguel Almiron ($10.2) announced his return to scoring form with two assists last week. With two easy games against New England and Orlando, the potential for Almiron to keep scoring is good. However, if one Atlanta midfielder is not enough, then also consider Yamil Asad ($8.5), who is much cheaper and has a record of consistency.

Switcheroo #1: If you’re willing to take a chance on a team with two away games, then consider New England‘s Teal Bunbury ($7.0). He’s been a great scoring asset for the Revolution with six goals and one assist over his past 10 games, but his play time is not always consistent. This makes him a risk as a member of your starting XI, but a pretty good switcheroo option.

Forwards

4 for 4: If you’re planning to have a quartet of Atlanta players this week, it would be a mistake for one not be a forward. The decision comes down to which one? For me, the choice is Josef Martinez ($9.6). Not only is his price lower than Hector Villalba ($9.9), but Martinez is back to starting at the top of Atlanta’s attack and has scored a goal and earned an assist over his last 3 games. I think this is just a taste of what is to come over the coming rounds.

Switcheroo #2: If you have some cash to splash around, then consider the New York Red Bulls’ Bradley Wright-Phillips ($10.7) as a switcheroo. He scored two goals against Philadelphia (1:00 pm ET | ESPN, MLS LIVE in Canada) is their last game so he has the potential for more now that he’s on good form. Plus he’ll help you hedge your bets in a formation with a two Atlanta forwards or a sporadic goal scorer like Fredy Montero ($9.3).

