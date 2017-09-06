NYCFC sign Slovenian international defender Andraz Struna

New York City FC added to their defensive rotation on Wednesday, when they signed 28-year-old Slovenian international Andraz Struna to a contract with club options for 2018 and 2019.

Struna joins NYCFC after leaving Scottish Premier League clubs Hearts this summer. He made 13 league appearances for the club after signing for them in January.

Prior to moving to Scotland, Struna played with Greek Super League outfit PAS Giannina, Polish club Cracovia Krakow and Slovenian side Koper. Primarily a right back, he has 25 career appearances for the Slovenia national team.

He’ll give NYCFC head coach Patrick Vieira another option on a backline that’s currently without regulars Maxime Chanot, Ethan White and Ronald Matarrita due to injury.

“We’re entering a really important stretch of the season and I’m pleased that we were able to bring in Andraz at this stage to strengthen our squad,” Vieira said in a statement released by the club.

“Andraz is an experienced international defender, I’m looking forward to working with him on the training field.”

NYCFC will host Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium (7:30 pm ET; MLS LIVE).