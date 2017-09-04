ExtraTime Radio: Could the US miss the World Cup? Honduras stakes huge

LISTEN: What goes well with grilling and the great outdoors? A little Labor Day soccer talk, of course. With Russia in the balance for the US national team, Andrew and Matt get together on a holiday morning to talk Hex and all the MLS action from the weekend. Subscribe now and "Like" our Facebook page so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

Happy Labor Day! Enjoy the holiday with a heaping helping of ExtraTime Radio driven by Continental, as Andrew Wiebe and Matt Doyle come to your from their living rooms to yours.

The guys break down a disastrous loss to Costa Rica on Friday, look ahead to a high-stakes trip to San Pedro Sula to face Honduras on Tuesday, calculate the odds that the Americans could (gulp) actually miss the World Cup and take a hard look at Bruce Arena's roster choices and role in the loss.

The MLS slate may have been truncated, but there was a lot to talk about. Stick around for the latest around the league and listener questions and takes in the Hot-Take Hotline!

ExtraTime Live driven by Continental: Like our page so you'll never miss a show!

Want to be a part of the show? Drop your thoughts in the comment section, email or tweet the show and call or text the Hot-Take Hotline at 401-206-0MLS and you could appear on ExtraTime Radio or ExtraTime Live! Free advice: Keep it short and sweet and avoid colorful language!

DOWNLOAD THE SHOW | SUBSCRIBE ON ITUNES | LIKE OUR FACEBOOK PAGE