Playoff probabilities for every MLS team after Week 26

With World Cup qualifying and other international play happening over the last week, only a handful of MLS games took the field for league play. But even with a smaller slate for Week 26, the results we saw pushed some teams closer to, or further from, post-season hopes.

FiveThirtyEight.com provides the probability of each team reaching the 2017 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, using forecasts and SPI ratings, which you can read more about here. If you want to see your team's odds to get a first-round bye, win Supporters' Shield or win MLS Cup, you can find out here.

After Week 26, here are FiveThirtyEight's probability percentages for each team to reach the playoffs.

Eastern Conference

Toronto FC - >99% New York City FC - >99% Chicago Fire - 98% New York Red Bulls - 92% Atlanta United - 88% Columbus Crew SC - 85% Montreal Impact - 21% New England Revolution - 13% Philadelphia Union - 2% Orlando City SC - <1% D.C. United - <1%

Western Conference