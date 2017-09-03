Dynamo return home Sept. 9; match proceeds go to Harvey relief

As Texas continues its massive recovery efforts following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, at least a few signs of stability return to Houston and beyond. Among those are the return, finally, of the Houston Dynamo, in their first post-Harvey match, on Sept. 9 vs. the Colorado Rapids (8:30 pm ET, MLS LIVE).

BBVA Compass Stadium, the home of the Dynamo and the Houston Dash, escaped most flooding during and after the storm, turning instead into a donation-collection center. In fact, so many Houstonians offered donations, the stadium filled to capacity with them.

Dynamo and @HoustonDash players visited @BBVACompassStdm volunteers to give their thanks before heading to North Texas. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/O2iwagpUuc — Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) August 30, 2017

While the Dynamo, the Dash, MLS, and other figures around the league have teamed up for fundraising and relief efforts, pledging millions of dollars total, these efforts continue at the Sept. 9 match. The Dynamo will donate $5 from every individual ticket sold to hurricane relief. Get full details on the Dynamo site.