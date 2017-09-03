David Villa strains adductor with Spain, leaving camp (UPDATED)

NYCFC star David Villa celebrated a triumphant return to the pitch yesterday with the Spanish national team, when he subbed on for Isco during Spain's 3-0 win over Italy during UEFA World Cup qualifying.

🔄 CAMBIO en España

⬆ Villa

⬇ Isco

🙌🏻¡SE CAE EL BERNABÉU!🙌🏻

🇪🇸🆚🇮🇹 | 3-0 | 88' | #VamosEspaña 💪🏻🇪🇸 — Selección Española (@SeFutbol) September 2, 2017

The appearance made for his 98th cap in a long and lustrous career with his national team. Unfortunately, though, his shot at a 99th cap when Spain takes on Liechtenstein on Tuesday now hangs in the balance.

The bad news? The official web site of the Spanish national team reported on Sunday that Villa suffered a mild adductor strain during training.

The somewhat hopeful news? After an MRI at the hospital, he remains with the team, and his availability for the qualifier against Liechtenstein remains day-to-day. We'll share updates as they come.

UPDATE, 4pm ET Sunday:

The Spanish national team announced this afternoon that Villa will, after all, not travel with the team to Liechtenstein, and will be returning to NYCFC. Stay tuned for more updates on his health once he is back with his club.