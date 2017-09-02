David Villa returns to field for Spain in 3-0 win against Italy

For the first time in more than three years, David Villa took the field for Spain on Saturday.

The New York City FC striker came on for Isco in the 89th minute of Spain’s 3-0 World Cup qualifying win against Italy in Madrid on Saturday. The all-time leading scorer in the history of the Spanish national team, Villa subbed on to a raucous ovation from the crowd at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

David Villa comes on for Spain for the first time in 1167 days!



Last game: vs Australia, 2014 World Cup group stage https://t.co/1DsITSnm3z — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 2, 2017

Villa now has 98 career appearances for Spain. He’ll have a shot at his 99th cap on Tuesday, when La Roja play at Liechtenstein. Spain now hold a three point lead on second-place Italy in UEFA World Cup qualifying Group G.