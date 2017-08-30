Columbus Crew SC sell defender Nico Naess to Dutch club SC Heerenveen

Columbus Crew SC announced on Wednesday that they have transferred defender Nico Naess to Dutch Eredivisie club SC Heerenveen. Per the club, policy additional details of the deal were not disclosed.

Naess, 24, joined Columbus last July on a transfer from Norwegian club Stabaek. He made 18 regular season appearances for Columbus this year, but hadn’t played in any of Crew SC’s last four matches. The Norwegian had two assists in 31 total MLS appearances during his time in Ohio.

“Nico is a talented young player with a great character and a bright future. We are happy to reach an agreement with SC Heerenveen that benefits both Nico and our club,” Crew SC head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement released by the team. “As a club, we take pride in developing the international and professional careers of players on our roster. Nico worked hard for this opportunity and we wish him well in the next step in his career.”



Crew SC are off this weekend. They’ll return to action on Sunday, Sept. 10 in a nationally-televised match against Sporting Kansas City at MAPFRE Stadium.