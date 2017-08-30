Armchair Analyst: US lineup prediction & more in the return of the TwitBag

Welcome back to the TwitBag, my attempt to answer the best questions I get on Twitter with something more than just 140 characters. Now onto your questions...

How many points do the US come away with after these next two games? — Tanner Haars (@HaarsTanner) August 30, 2017

This is the question that matters most, so this is where we'll start.

The USMNT host Costa Rica on Friday at Red Bull Arena (6:30 pm ET; ESPN, Univision, UDN), and then head down to San Pedro Sula next Tuesday to face the Catrachos. Last November, in the second game of the Hexagonal, the Ticos beat the US 4-0 in a game that A) was the worst I can remember ever seeing the US play in an official competition, and B) marked the end of Jurgen Klinsmann's tenure as national team coach.

It also marked the most recent US loss. They're unbeaten under Bruce Arena, having gone 9-0-5 in 2017, which includes a very convincing 2-0 win over Costa Rica in this summer's Gold Cup semifinals.

There is a persistent line of discussion that suggests the Ticos were woefully shorthanded for that game, while the US were stacked with their best players, but that narrative is incorrect. Costa Rica indeed missed Keylor Navas, Bryan Oviedo, Johan Venegas, Rodney Wallace and Celso Borges last month and will have them back on Friday, but the US will be welcoming back Christian Pulisic, Geoff Cameron, Bobby Wood, Fabian Johnson and Tim Ream. Which group do you value more?

Nothing guarantees a win, of course. But the US should win even against a full-strength Costa Rican side.

It'll be trickier down in Honduras for the obvious reasons: away dates in World Cup qualifying, no matter the region, are murderous. The 1-1 draw at Panama back in March is easily the worst performance for the US under Arena, and Honduras are quite likely to be desperate as hell. They've won just once so far in the Hexagonal, and their margin for error is very slim.

Also conceivable is that they'll be out for blood/revenge/pride, given that the US humiliated them 6-0 in March in a qualifier out in California.

But Honduras just aren't particularly good (hence the one Hexagonal win thus far). So I think that the US get six points and all-but-officially punch their ticket to Russia.

What makes Nagbe good? Especially in current USMNT set up. — Josh Schreck (@shrekpdx) August 30, 2017

I'll let Landon Donovan handle this. Here's a quote of his from a recent piece by Jeff Carlisle over at ESPNFC, which you should read:

"Nagbe's ability to influence a game is unlike any other player on this US team," Donovan said. "If you think of the game, think of it like an American football game. If you're able to dominate field position or ball possession over the course of the game, it kind of wears teams down.

"Nagbe's ability to flip the US from defending to now he gets the ball, beats a couple of guys, moves into the attack, gets fouled, now all of a sudden you're 40 yards up the field. Now you start attacking and you're in the other team's end."

One of the simple things that people don't really talk about enough is "how do you advance the ball into dangerous spots?" Nagbe can be a one-man answer to that question in ways that no other US player – not even Pulisic, who plays higher up the field and isn't nearly as secure on the ball – manages.

Arena recognizes and clearly values this. I expect Nagbe to start both games.

When's the other shoe gonna drop on Pulisic? — Ben T. (@jamint42) August 30, 2017

What's "the other shoe" with Pulisic? Dude has a combined seven goals + assists in his last five US games, has 2g/1a in three appearances for Borussia Dortmund this year, and is probably a decent bet (not an outright favorite) to lead the Bundesliga in assists.

He's just 18, but he's already the best player the US has ever produced. Note that doesn't mean he's had the best career – that's still Donovan and Clint Dempsey in the order of your choice – but Pulisic will get there eventually.

I don't think there is an "other shoe" with him. He's this good.

anyone you were surprised/disappointed to see or not see in the USMNT call ups? — That Absolute Legend (@Balefuego) August 30, 2017

I thought Sacha Kljestan should've been there. People don't seem to understand how good he's been over the last three years – his 46 assists in that time is a three-year haul that only Carlos Valderrama and Marco Etcheverry have bettered over any three-year stretch in MLS history.

Kljestan also just sort of fits, in that his vision makes it easier for Pulisic to go hunt gaps and goals rather than having to be an orchestrator. Pulisic is devastating when he can be the third or fourth guy a defense is keeping track of, and Kljestan A) would allow him to be that in certain moments, and B) would find him in those dangerous, high-leverage spots.

You could've talked me into a bunch of kids, too: Weston McKennie of Schalke at central midfield, Jonathan Gonzalez of Monterrey at defensive midfield, Tyler Adams of RBNY at right back and Jonathan Lewis of NYCFC on the wing (I'm buying lots of Lewis stock earlier than most, but please watch him play next time you get a chance... his ideas both on and off the ball in the final third are excellent, and his ability to complete plays is special).

My guess is we see McKennie and Gonzalez for the October qualifiers or November friendlies or both, and if we get lucky we'll see Adams and Lewis in January. And no, I'm nowhere near certain that right back is Adams's long-term spot, but it's undeniable he's been very good at right wingback since May.

Matt Miazga also could've been called in, but it was probably smart of Arena to leave him with Vitesse to lock down a starting job.

As for guys like Danny Williams and Timmy Chandler, it seems like Arena doesn't rate them. I'm fine with that.

When do you think Marky Delgado will get a national call up? — Jared J Tan (@JaredJTan) August 30, 2017

Right now it seems like Arena rates two guys at his position in his cohort (Kellyn Acosta and Cristian Roldan) above him, which is fine as Acosta and Roldan are very good players.

Don't sleep on Delgado long-term, though. He moves the ball quickly and accurately, his re-press is elite and his stamina is off the charts.

Next cycle. I love Glad and think he wouldn't be overwhelmed by the mental speed of the international game at this point, but he'd get ragdolled by far too many international-caliber strikers:

Anthony Jackson-Hamel killed him right there.

Glad will spend this offseason eating lots of steaks and protein bars in between sessions at the gym, and if he stays healthy he will be my darkhorse pick for 2018 Defender of the Year. He's really good.

Is Marlon Hairston a decent USMNT prospect? — JDB (@JDB_219) August 30, 2017

Not at midfield – he's a little too linear and not quite smooth enough on the ball in traffic. But as an overlapping right back, Hairston has the potential to be a devastatingly effective piece because of his intelligence in terms of how he finds space as well as his obvious physical gifts.

I hope he continues to get run-outs in that role for Colorado.

Would playing a 3 man backline help compensate for the lack of depth at the fullback positions? Seems to suit FJ and DY as well. #USMNT — Nolan Cason (@nolan_cason) August 30, 2017

I don't buy that the US lack depth at fullback, and am actually a little iffier about depth in central defense at the moment.

DeAndre Yedlin and Jorge Villafaña leave me perfectly content as locked-in starters (when healthy); Graham Zusi, despite public outcry, has been up to the job as Yedlin's fill-in, as has DaMarcus Beasley as Villafaña's; Eric Lichaj wasn't great this summer, but he's had a long and successful club career in good leagues; Matt Polster has a lot of potential at right back, as does club teammate Brandon Vincent at left back (get healthy guys, the Fire need you); Adams may eventually be a defensive midfielder, but right now he's locking down whoever he faces out wide; Justin Morrow still exists and can be a game-changer.

That's a lot of options even without counting Fabian Johnson, who can still play either FB slot and did at a high level last summer.

Regardless, Arena's repeatedly shown a willingness to toggle between a back 4 and a back 5, as Mexico learned to their detriment both in 2002 and 2017. I'm not sure what that means, exactly, for the next 180 minutes, but it wouldn't shock me at all to see the US go to five at the back against Honduras in order to prevent guys like Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto from getting around the edge.

Against the Ticos, though? My guess is it'll be pretty straight-forward:

Expect it to be more of a 4-1-3-2 with Nagbe tucked in to help Michael Bradley defensively, though at times it'll look like a 4-3-2-1 with both Dempsey and Pulisic operating underneath Jozy Altidore.

There's a lot of flexibility and a lot of talent. Enough to get at least four points, which should just about do the trick in getting the US to an eighth consecutive World Cup appearance.

Anything less than that, however, and I'll be holding my breath until October.

Ok folks, I'll be around for most of the afternoon to take some questions in the comments below.