David Villa "in a dream" after receiving call-up to Spain national team

HARRISON, N.J. – It’s a dream David Villa never let die and on Thursday night, the dream of again playing for the Spanish national team became a reality when the New York City FC captain was called into Julen Lopetegui’s squad for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Liechtenstein.

“I don’t have words. I am in a dream right now,” Villa said after NYCFC played the New York Red Bulls to a 1-1 draw at Red Bull Arena Friday night. “I dreamed a long time ago to go back to the national team again and now it’s like a dream. When I think about being in Spain the next week, I’m just thinking about enjoying this opportunity, working strong to give everything I have in myself for the national team and hope the team get classification for Russia 2018.”

It is the first call-up for Villa, Spain’s all-time leading scorer, since competing in the 2014 World Cup. He scored his 59th career international goal in a 3-0 win over Australia in Spain’s final group stage match on June 23, 2014.

“I was never thinking don’t come back to the national team,” Villa said. “The night before the coach always calls the roster I’m always a little nervous to wake up and be on the roster. One week ago, I was thinking about it like a dream and today the dream is true. I am so happy.”

Villa said he was notified by Lopetegui Thursday night. Lopetegui and his staff have scouted Villa at Yankee Stadium this season.

“He called me last night. He told me him and the staff were watching a lot of games of mine with NYCFC the last months,” Villa said. “He was thinking I can help in these two games of qualification. I will try to do my best to help the national team.”

Spain will host Italy on Sept. 2 at the Bernabeu in Madrid before heading to Vaduz to meet Liechtenstein three days later.

“It’s really good. We are all really happy and really excited,” NYCFC coach Patrick Vieira said in a pregame interview with WFAN.com. “It’s really good news for the football club. It’s really good news for MLS and of course it’s really good news for David because when you receive a phone call from the manager who wants you to come and help the national team to score goals, it just shows how good he is doing for us. Not just this year but last year too. We are really pleased and really happy for him.”

Vieira said Villa’s call-up didn’t just validate the work the NYCFC captain has done here, but also speaks to the strength of Major League Soccer.

“I think it’s opened the door,” Vieira said. “I think David going back to the national team just shows that you can make a decision to come to MLS and still have a big ambition, still have a chance to play for your national team. I think it will open doors for young international players and experienced international players. The league is competitive. Coming here, you will still have a chance to keep your place on the national team. This is a massive step forward for MLS.”