Portland Timbers' Dairon Asprilla sent to hospital for postgame observation

Portland Timbers winger Dairon Asprilla collapsed on the field at the end of Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids and went to a local hospital, but head coach Caleb Porter believed the flu may be to blame.

Asprilla came off the bench to play the final 11 minutes on Wednesday, and was treated on the field by medical personnel for approximately 10 minutes after the game. But Porter's initial report was that it does not appear to be a worst-case scenario.

"I think he's OK," Porter told assembled reporters. "He was dizzy, might have had the flu a little bit, that might have popped up. It's kind of going through a few of the guys. He might have been a little bit dehydrated from that ... But he'll be OK."

Asprilla has scored two goals and two assists in 20 MLS regular season appearances this season, his third with the Timbers. Portland are back in action in a Heineken Rivalry Week clash on Sunday against the Seattle Sounders (9:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes, MLS LIVE in Canada).

Matt Hoffman contributed reporting to this article.