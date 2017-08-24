Giovani Dos Santos, Jonathan Dos Santos and Carlos Vela called up by Mexico

Giovani Dos Santos and his brother and recent LA Galaxy acquisition, Jonathan Dos Santos, will be joining soon-to-be Los Angeles rival Carlos Vela as part of the 25-man roster called up by Mexico national team head coach Juan Carlos Osorio for two September CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers against Panama (Fri., Sept. 1) and away to Costa Rica (Tues., Sept. 5).

Both Dos Santos brothers will join their national team squad following Sunday's Heineken Rivalry Week match against the San Jose Earthquakes (7 pm ET on FS1 and FOX Deportes in USA | MLS LIVE in Canada).

While the call-up marks the first as a Galaxy player for Jonathan Dos Santos (29 career int'l appearances), Giovani Dos Santos will be aiming to earn his 100th cap since debuting for Mexico in 2007.

El Tri lead the CONCACAF Hexagonal with only four matches left to be played and a combination of results in September could see Mexico clinch one of three automatic berths to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The fourth-place team will earn a berth into a World Cup playoff against Asia's fifth-place finisher.

Mexican National Team (September 2017 WCQs):

Goalkeepers (3): Rodolfo Cota (Guadalajara), Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Jesús Corona (Cruz Azul)

Defenders (6): Diego Reyes (Porto), Edson Álvarez (Club América), Nestor Araujo (Santos Laguna), Hugo Ayala (Tigres), Jair Pereira (Guadalajara), Héctor Moreno (AS Roma)

Midfielders (8): Jesus Gallardo (Pumas), Héctor Herrera (Porto FC), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Orbelín Pineda (Guadalajara), Jesús Dueñas (Tigres), Andrés Guardado (Real Betis), Carlos Vela (Real Sociedad), Erick Gutiérrez (Club Pachuca)

Forwards (8): Giovani Dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Jesús Corona (Porto FC), Jurgen Damm (Tigres), Javier Aquino (Tigres), Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven), Javier Hernández (West Ham United), Raúl Jiménez (Benfica), Elías Hernández (Club León)