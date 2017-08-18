Real Salt Lake's Luis Silva wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 23

He gave Real Salt Lake all three points on Sunday – now Luis Silva’s got an AT&T Goal of the Week victory to go along with this game-winner.

Silva won MLS AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 23 for his fantastic strike in RSL’s 1-0 win at D.C. United over the weekend. He gave the Claret-and-Cobalt the lead in the 64th-minute, collecting a poor Marcelo Sarvas clearance at the edge of the box and lashing a right-footed volley inside the far post to leave goalkeeper Bill Hamid with no chance.

Silva’s goal took home 38 percent of the vote to narrowly edge out New York City FC’s Jonathan Lewis, who garnered 31 percent of the tally. Portland’s Diego Valeri (14 percent), New York Red Bulls’ Sean Davis (9 percent) and NYCFC’s David Villa (8 percent) rounded out the voting. The 28-year-old attacker now has two goals and two assists in 22 appearances this season.

Real Salt Lake will look to keep their six-game unbeaten streak alive on Saturday when they play at the red-hot Montreal Impact (7:30 pm ET; MLS LIVE in the US | TVA Sports in Canada).

Check out all five nominated strikes and the full results of Goal of the Week voting for Week 23.