Minnesota United FC bring in Costa Rican winger Jose Leiton on loan

Minnesota United FC announced on Thursday they have added winger Jose Leiton on loan from Costa Rican side Herediano until July 10, 2018, with a subsequent option to buy.

Leiton, 24, joins after helping Herediano win the Costa Rican top flight league championship last season. He is also a newly-minted Costa Rica international, making his senior team debut for the Ticos in a 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal loss to the US national team last month.

“He’s a dynamic winger who can get the ball on the outside and pull it past defenders — he’s more of an old-fashioned winger in that sense,” said MNUFC head coach Adrian Heath in a team statement. “We think it’s a good opportunity both for the club, between now and the end of the season, and it’s a really good opportunity for Jose. We think he can come in and contribute immediately. The fact that he has a couple Costa Rican teammates here will help settle him into Minnesota.”

Prior to joining Herediano in the summer of 2016, Leiton played for Club Sport Uruguay from 2012-16, with a short stint on loan at Puntarenas in 2015.