Philadelphia Union hire MLS' first Chief Tattoo Officer

The Philadelphia Union made perhaps the most well-designed move of the summer window on Wednesday, when they named Jay Cuncliffe as the team’s chief tattoo officer (CTO).

That’s right.

Cuncliffe, the owner of Bonedaddys Tattoo in Aston, Penn., beat out 150 applicants to be named CTO. He and his shop will have a one-year contract with the Union to provide tattoos to the club’s players.

“The CTO will be another professional resources for our players just like trainers [and] … nutritionists,” Union VP of marketing Doug Vosik told Philly.com. “If a player wants a tattoo, now they know they can call an artist who can work to their tastes and their specific schedules.”

The Union will welcome Cuncliffe as CTO on Aug. 21 with a “mini-tattoo-and-team fest” at Bonedaddys that will see inked-up Philadelphia defender Richie Marquez, Sons of Ben founding member Corey Furlan and Vosik get new tattoos.

More details on Cuncliffe and the Union’s CTO position can be found in Philly.com's piece. Philadelphia will host Montreal this Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE in the US, TVA Sports in Canada).