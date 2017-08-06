Sporting Kansas City 1, Atlanta United FC 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Sporting Kansas City fans dubbed Jacob Peterson "The Answer" when he wore their club's colors for five seasons, a playful nod to the left-footer's versatility and knack for clutch moments.

He produced the reply that no one among the home faithful at Children's Mercy Park wanted to see on Sunday night, however, popping up to strike a late equalizer for his new team as Atlanta United dug out a last-gasp 1-1 draw in Kansas City, Kansas.

After a scoreless first half, Benny Feilhaber, another impact substitute, netted a penalty kick that looked to have decided a tense, ruggedly physical match between two sides with real postseason ambitions. But Peterson was the man on the spot in injury time, beating goalkeeper Tim Melia from close range to snatch a somewhat fortuitous road result.

Goals

59' – SKC – Benny Feilhaber (PK) Watch

90+1' – ATL – Jacob Peterson

Next Up