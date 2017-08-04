Red Bulls’ Daniel Royer voted Alcatel MLS Player of the Month for July

Jesse Marsch new approach has revolutionized the New York Red Bulls recently, and no one has seen more benefit than Daniel Royer.

The Red Bulls midfielder went on a tear with six goals and an assist in July, helping his team to a a perfect 4-0-0 record and earning him Alcatel Player of the Month honors.

Royer, who joined the club mid-season last year from FC Midtjylland, found the back of the net in each of the Red Bulls’ July games, scoring doubles in two of the four matches the team played throughout the month.

The Austrian international kicked things off with a goal in New York’s 3-2 win over the New England Revolution on July 5. He then bagged a double in his club’s 5-1 thrashing of the San Jose Earthquakes on July 19.

Royer continued his hot streak with a goal and an assist in the Red Bulls’ 3-0 away victory against Minnesota United on July 22. He capped his impressive month on July 29 with another brace, this time against Montreal Impact as he helped his team to a 4-0 win. The Red Bulls not only stayed undefeated throughout July, but they also found their scoring touch as they outscored opponents 15-3 over the course of the month.

Royer and the Red Bulls will return to action on Sunday as they travel across the Hudson to look for a derby revenge against New York City FC (6 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes in the US; TSN2 in Canada).

Alcatel MLS Player of the Month is voted on by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.