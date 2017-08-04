How did a former NFL punter do against Howard and Dwyer in shootout?

What happens when a football player – albeit one who kicked the ball for a living – squares off against two US national team players?

Pat McAfee, the former Indianapolis Colts punter, recently found out for himself when he welcomed Tim Howard and Dom Dwyer for some target practice and a shootout recently, in a video presented by MLS official ticketing partner SeatGeek.

How did McAfee hang (no pun intended)? Check it out for yourself.