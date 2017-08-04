2017 MLS All-Star Game vs. Real Madrid sets new TV viewership record

Wednesday night's 2017 MLS All-Star Game, which featured a dramatic finish vs. European champions Real Madrid in front of a sellout crowd in Chicago, will go down as one of the biggest soccer events in league history.

The TV viewership numbers tell the story.

The league announced on Thursday that the match between the MLS All-Stars and Real Madrid set a new all-time viewership record for an MLS All-Star Game as 2.1 million viewers across the USA and Canada combined to watch the event.

That audience surpassed the 2011 MLS All-Star Game involving English giants Manchester United, according to Nielsen and Numeris research.

Here's the breakout of the 2.1 million viewers:

Univision/UDN (USA): 1,484,000

FS1 (USA): 420,000

TSN (Canada): 97,000

TVA Sports (Canada): 96,000

The match, which was played in front of a sold-out crowd of 61,428 at Soldier Field, was also broadcast in more than 170 countries around the world.