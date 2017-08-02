WWE stars Lana, Rusev soak in MLS All-Star Game from sidelines

CHICAGO – They're stars of the ring, but Lana and Rusev hit the pitch on Wednesday night for some MLS All-Star fun.
The beloved WWE duo had a prime viewing spot as the MLS All-Stars took on Real Madrid at Soldier Field, donning matching All-Star jerseys for the big game and sharing glimpses of the experience on their social media channels.
New favorite number..... 5 pic.twitter.com/KOgjaI7uFR— Malcolm (@TheMuscleManMal) August 3, 2017
Though Rusev readily proclaims Madrid as his favorite soccer team, the wrestler seems to appreciate this year's throwback All-Star kit, a nod to the US national team's iconic "denim kits" during the 1994 World Cup: