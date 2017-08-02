WWE stars Lana, Rusev soak in MLS All-Star Game from sidelines

August 2, 20179:52PM EDT
CHICAGO – They're stars of the ring, but Lana and Rusev hit the pitch on Wednesday night for some MLS All-Star fun. 

The beloved WWE duo had a prime viewing spot as the MLS All-Stars took on Real Madrid at Soldier Field, donning matching All-Star jerseys for the big game and sharing glimpses of the experience on their social media channels.

Though Rusev readily proclaims Madrid as his favorite soccer team, the wrestler seems to appreciate this year's throwback All-Star kit, a nod to the US national team's iconic "denim kits" during the 1994 World Cup:

 

On the way to #mls #mlsallstar game.

