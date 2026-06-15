Türkiye vs. Paraguay: How to watch, stream World Cup Group D match

Türkiye and Paraguay meet on Friday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup , with both teams searching for their first win in Group D.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Following their clash with Paraguay, Türkiye will conclude group-stage play vs. the United States on June 25 in Los Angeles.

Now all eyes turn to their second group stage match against Paraguay, where a win is critical if Türkiye hope to keep pace with group leaders the United States and Australia.

Despite outshooting Australia 30-9 and owning 72% possession, the Crescent Stars were unable to find a breakthrough, thanks in large part to multiple clutch saves from Socceroos goalkeeper Patrick Beach.

Türkiye were left stunned after their opening match, suffering a 2-0 loss against Australia in Vancouver.

Here's how Group D stands after the first match. 👀 pic.twitter.com/cLCXckocYZ

FIFA World Ranking: 41

41 Confederation: Conmebol (South America)

Conmebol (South America) Opening match: 4-1 loss vs. United States

Paraguay were dealt a harsh setback in their first World Cup game in 16 years when they fell, 4-1, to the USMNT in their Group D opener.

Atlanta United legend Miguel Almirón started and played 79 minutes for La Albirroja, while Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andrés Cubas went the full 90 minutes in the loss.

Almirón and Cubas are two of four MLS players on Paraguay's roster, alongside Atlanta midfielder Matías Galarza and Orlando City's Braian Ojeda. Former Inter Miami star Diego Gómez also features for the South American side.