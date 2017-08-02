Kick Off: MLS All-Stars take on Real Madrid | Impact, Piatti talk new deal

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

All-Stars stare down Real Madrid

The 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target has finally arrived! Led by Fire boss Veljko Paunovic, your home team full of league standouts is all set to take on Real Madrid at Chicago's Soldier Field on Wednesday night (8:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision; TSN, TVAS). PREVIEW

Although Real manager Zinedine Zidane is unsure how the MLS All-Stars will line-up, he says it's "a very good team" that should provide his Champions League holders with an intriguing match. READ MORE | ALL-STAR NEWS

The New York Times ran a profile of All-Star captain Bastian Schweinsteiger, detailing how he's ingrained himself into Chicago while helping the previously struggling Fire mount a surprise title charge. READ MORE

Homegrowns rally for share vs. Chivas U-20s

On Tuesday night, Colorado defender Kortne Ford scored near time to earn the MLS Homegrown team a 2-2 draw with the Chivas Under-20's in the annual All-Star Game appetizer. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Ford and fellow Homegrown defender Erik Palmer-Brown decided to take control of their fate in the 85th minute, with what proved to be a fateful decision to chase the points. READ MORE

Local product Djordje Mihailovic shocked the crowd – and shook Chivas – with his first-minute strike. Named captain for the night by coaches Brian McBride and Mike Magee, Mihailovic played the full 90 in front of family and friends. READ MORE

Late drama at Special Olympics Unified match

The Homegrowns weren't the only ones to create late drama on Tuesday, as the Eastern and Western Conference teams drew, 2-2, in the 2017 Special Olympics Unified Sports All-Star soccer match. New York City FC’s Umar Muftau scored his second goal of the game with 65 seconds remaining to steal points. READ MORE

Power players

Sporting KC made the biggest move in our MLSsoccer.com Power Rankings this week, climbing four rungs to stand second behind summit-holders Toronto FC. READ MORE

Piatti in Impact extension talks

Montreal Impact attack ace Ignacio Piatti has revealed that he is in talks over a new deal with the club. READ MORE

Colorado's MacMath goes under the knife

Colorado Rapids netminder Zac MacMath is expected to miss 4-6 weeks after undergoing successful surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. READ MORE

Report: Revs knock back Nguyen bid

FourFourTwo's Paul Tenorio says that New England have rejected a $1 million offer for playmaker Lee Nguyen from Israeli side Maccabi Haifa. READ MORE

Miami, Cincinnati vie for USOC semis

With all the excitement surrounding the MLS All-Star Game, it can be easy to forget there is another hot contest set for Wednesday night, when Miami FC will host FC Cincinnati in a lower league showdown (7:30 pm ET | USsoccer.com) for the last US Open Cup semifinal berth. The winner will host the New York Red Bulls with a final place on the line. READ MORE

