Miami FC vs. FC Cincinnati | 2017 US Open Cup Preview

Miami FC vs. FC Cincinnati

2017 U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal

Riccardo Silva Stadium - Miami, Florida

August 2, 2017 - 7:30 pm ET

WATCH: Spectrum Sports, USsoccer.com

Somebody's Cinderella story is about to reach an unhappy ending.

Will it be USL side FC Cincinnati, whose shootout victory over Supporters' Shield leaders the Chicago Fire became an instant Cup classic? Or will it be NASL spring-season champions Miami FC, who – like Cincinnati – have taken down two MLS sides on the way to Wednesday's strength-against-strength quarterfinal at Riccardo Silva Stadium?

The two lower-division sides have had to wait a while to find out as their originally scheduled meeting on July 12 was postponed due to dangerous weather and moved to Aug. 2. Since then, Miami FC has gone 1-1 in league play while FC Cincinnati has gone 2-1. Both teams are coming off losses Saturday in their respective leagues, Miami to the New York Cosmos and Cincy to the Rochester Rhinos.

Led by former Minnesota United man Stefano Pinho (four goals in Open Cup play), Miami FC have gotten to this point of the tourney on the backs of their offense, outscoring opponents 11-5 in four matches. FC Cincinnati still haven't conceded in their four matches – two of which went 120 minutes — and keeper Mitch Hildebrandt (pictured above) electrified a national TV audience with his stifling performance against Chicago in the Round of 16.

Read More: