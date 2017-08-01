MLS Power Rankings, Week 21: Where we're at ahead of the All-Star Game

Only MLS league games will be reflected in the rankings. Rankings are voted on by MLSsoccer.com editorial staff and remarks were written by the editorial staff.
BIGGEST MOVERS: SKC +4 spots | PHI -5 spots
1
LAST WEEK: 1
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 8
2
LAST WEEK: 6
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 9
No Dom Dwyer, no problem. The young guns stepped up for Peter Vermes in the first game of the post-Dwyer era but can they continue doing so?
Previous: Won vs. CHI, 3-2 | Next: vs. ATL on 8/6
3
LAST WEEK: 2
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 8
Rare are the games in which David Villa doesn’t make a difference and gets subbed out before the end. That 4-0 loss in Toronto was further proof as to just how important the Yangel Herrera for Andrea Pirlo swap has been at the heart of the team. But the No. 1 spot in the East is not lost yet.
Previous: Lost at TOR, 4-0 | Next: vs. NY on 8/6
4
LAST WEEK: 4
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 21
Two straight losses! Whaaaaaaaaat?? Hey, it was against solid competition. Three straight, though, and then we might start wondering.
Previous: Lost at SKC, 3-2 | Next: vs. NE on 8/5
5
LAST WEEK: 5
HIGH: 4 | LOW: 17
One point saved or two points lost? Feels more like the former, but the Five Stripes still have plenty of home games left to make a run at the top of the table. Still, it's impossible not to notice the difference for this team when they have Josef Martinez healthy vs. when they don't.
Previous: Drew vs. ORL, 1-1 | Next: at SKC on 8/6
6
LAST WEEK: 3
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 6
A 4-0 loss at home is not what you would expect from this team, but they still sit atop the Western Conference in terms of points per game.
Previous: Lost vs. VAN, 4-0 | Next: at PHI on 8/5
7
LAST WEEK: 9
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 14
Four straight wins since their last loss, which was 2-0 to NYCFC. Who they play this coming weekend. The Power Rankings Politburo can not wait.
Previous: Won vs. MTL, 4-0 | Next: at NYC on 8/6
8
LAST WEEK: 8
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 15
Still haven't kicked into higher gear but some new signings could help to alleviate that.
Previous: Drew at LA, 0-0 | Next: at MIN on 8/5
9
LAST WEEK: 7
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
The fact that Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto have played less than 1,700 combined minutes, and the Dynamo are third in West, speaks to their potential.
Previous: Drew vs. POR, 2-2 | Next: at RSL on 8/5
10
LAST WEEK: 12
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 21
The 'Caps have been flying under the radar for much of the season but this win should put the league on notice.
Previous: Won at DAL, 4-0 | Next: at COL on 8/5
11
LAST WEEK: 10
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 14
It’s a draw-heavy run, but they’ve only taken one L in six matches. This stretch could be one to keep them afloat, or represent a ton of costly lost points.
Previous: Drew at HOU, 2-2 | Next: vs. LA on 8/6
12
LAST WEEK: 13
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
Crew SC, a playoff-caliber team in search of a bit more consistency, is clearly a more balanced team with a 5-man back line featuring three central defenders. If they can stay solid in the back, they just need to find the right attacking mix which you can’t help but think will eventually see Meram, Higuain, Manneh and Kamara being their go-to starters.
Previous: Lost at PHI, 3-0; Drew at RSL, 2-2 | Next: at SJ on 8/5
13
LAST WEEK: 15
HIGH: 10 | LOW: 21
Nick Lima may be the next coming of Taylor Kemp when it comes to fullback golazos, but the Quakes’ best chance of sustaining a run will probably come from a more prolific attacking corps, where they’ll hope to see Vako start sooner rather than later.
Previous: Won vs. COL, 1-0 | Next: vs. CLB on 8/5
14
LAST WEEK: 16
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 22
Followed up two straight impressive road wins with two ultimately disappointing home draws. Those are probably the final home points they can afford to drop this season if they intend to play into November.
Previous: Drew vs. CLB, 2-2 | Next: vs. HOU on 8/5
15
LAST WEEK: 17
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 20
Seven goals! Two wins! One happy Kei! Where was this during the four-game losing streak?
Previous: Won vs. PHI, 3-0 | Next: at CHI on 8/5
16
LAST WEEK: 11
HIGH: 9 | LOW: 22
Despite a quality midweek win over Columbus at Talen Energy, the Union continued to look completely lifeless on the road, dropping to a dismal 1-7-3 away from home with a loss in New England over the weekend. If this team has any shot at sneaking into the playoffs, Roland Alberg needs to start making some plays at the No. 10 position — and stop arguing with teammates.
Previous: Won vs. CLB, 3-0; Lost at NE, 3-0 | Next: vs. DAL on 8/5
17
LAST WEEK: 14
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 19
The Impact need to get Ignacio Piatti back and rolling right now. Otherwise this season could go to waste.
Previous: Lost at NY, 4-0 | Next: vs. ORL on 8/5
18
LAST WEEK: 18
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 18
We only saw 62 minutes of the Dwyer-Larin partnership and will need to see more to evaluate it, and the Lions' chances of making the playoffs.
Previous: Drew at ATL, 1-1 | Next: at MTL on 8/5
19
LAST WEEK: 19
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 20
It wasn’t a pretty or perfect result, but if Sigi’s first task was to stop the bleeding, a clean sheet and point isn’t the worst start to his second stint in LA. The arrival of Jonathan dos Santos certainly won’t hurt the morale, either.
Previous: Drew vs. SEA, 0-0 | Next: at POR on 8/6
20
LAST WEEK: 21
HIGH: 16 | LOW: 22
As long as Christian Ramirez can keep finding the back of the net, the Loons are in with a fighting chance in most matches. A few more reinforcements during the window would help close the gap with the playoff field — they’re not a deep enough team — but it may be too late to recover after dropping eight points from 12 in a critical stretch of four straight home games.
Previous: Won vs. DC, 4-0 | Next: vs. SEA on 8/5
21
LAST WEEK: 20
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 22
Ten points out of a playoff spot and bottom of the West, things are looking bleak for the Rapids. A home loss to sixth-placed Vancouver this weekend will almost certainly get them thinking hard about 2018.
Previous: Lost at SJ, 1-0 | Next: vs. VAN on 8/5
22
LAST WEEK: 22
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 22
It's getting pretty bleak in the nation's capital. Is it time to play the kids?
Previous: Lost at MIN, 4-0 | Next: vs. TOR on 8/5
They've gotten this far in the season with the B- version of Giovinco. Scary thing about Sunday's 4-0 win over NYCFC in which Seba had 2g/1a? That was just the A- version of the Atomic Ant. We've all seen him hit an even higher gear, so fair warning to the rest of MLS for the stretch run.
Previous: Won vs. NYC, 4-0 | Next: at DC on 8/5