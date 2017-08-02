Completely fantasizing about what Real Madrid players should join MLS

With just a few hours to go until the MLS All-Stars take on Real Madrid on Wednesday night in the 2017 MLS All-Star Game, presented by Target (8:30 pm ET; FS1, Univision in US | TSN, TVA Sports in Canada), it’s appropriate for some time-passing and wild speculation. Let’s paint a little picture of the soccer scene around downtown Chicago right now: The hype is in the air. MLS and Madrid jerseys dot the landscape; fans are staking out hotels for both sides. It’s getting real.

To count down the minutes, let’s indulge in some complete fantasy. Yesterday, when both the MLS All-Stars and Real Madrid gave public press conferences at Soldier Field, Bastian Schweinsteiger had this to say about getting swayed by a past MLS All-Star game:

He hopes it affects Real Madrid, eh? Well, maybe so do I. Let’s daydream together, and think about some current Real Madrid players who should totally come to MLS.

Marco Asensio – As one of the youngest and most promising players on Madrid’s first team, he’s for sure still trying to make his mark among the top dogs. But if he gets sick of the loan spells…. Anyone would be lucky to get his attacking prowess.

Casemiro – He’s a tiny, tiny bit slightly less flashy name than some of his teammates, but he’s proving absolutely key as Madrid’s best d-mid. Even Michael Bradley offered him specific words of praise during yesterday’s presser. Separation would probably break Sergio Ramos’ heart:

Just serving up content for you all right now ok pic.twitter.com/Resar97vt2 — Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) August 1, 2017

But hey, guess that would mean Sergio would have to pack his bags too. Look, I don’t make the rules.

Keylor Navas – Designated Player goalkeepers are uncommon but not unheard of, and there’s already the strong CONCACAF connection. In fact, he’s pretty much the best ’keeper in the federation alongside a healthy Andre Blake, of course.

Keylor, you and fellow countryman Joel Campbell should please join the other Ticos thriving in North America. It’s hard to imagine him heading to any of the sides with the current worst number of goals against, but we can dream. Minnesota United could use him really badly.

Marcelo – The best left back in the world? Yup, pretty much. The Colorado Rapids and the New England Revolution need one, stat, and the Denver lifestyle might appeal to a seemingly always-cheerful man who owns many, many dogs.

Ronaldo – Ronaldo’s natural habitat is somewhere hot, dotted with swimming pools, where his extreme allergy to shirts can heal in peace. Nobody loves making the European footballer-offseason circuit more than Ronaldo, who already owns property in Manhattan and loves to frolic and get papped in both Miami and Los Angeles. Your move, current and potential future teams in those cities. You’ve got some time to figure out all the roster mechanisms.