2017 MLS All-Star Game Roster

2017 MLS All-Star Roster
As Major League Soccer’s greatest players prepare to take on Spanish superpower Real Madrid in the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, 13 more stars were added today to the gameday roster. Two Commissioner’s Picks and 11 selections by All-Star and Chicago Fire head coach Veljko Paunović were unveiled for the MLS summer showcase at Soldier Field in Chicago on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET – live on FS1, Univision, TSN, and TVA Sports. The additions complete a standout collection of world-renowned talent, domestic stars and young up-and-comers that represents the best of MLS.
Joining the All-Star Fan XI presented by Target, head coach Paunović has constructed a dynamic and balanced roster filled with the League’s top talent, adding the following 11 players:
Forwards
Jozy
Altidore
Toronto FC
•
Forward
This season, Altidore has eight goals and five assists for Toronto in leading the club to the second-best record in MLS. Altidore also scored 10 goals last season to lead Toronto to its best-ever finish with an MLS Cup appearance. Signed to the New York Red Bulls at the age of 16, Altidore makes his second MLS All-Star appearance (2015). Full stats and highlights
GOALS
8
GWG
3
ASSISTS
5
Dom
Dwyer
Sporting KC
•
Forward
COMMISSIONER'S PICK
The 26-year-old forward has been one of the most prolific scorers in MLS since 2014, with his 55 goals scored since then ranking in the top five league-wide. Dwyer recently became an American citizen and has gone on to score two goals in three matches played for the U.S. Men’s National Team. Full stats and highlights
GOALS
5
ASSISTS
1
Sebastian
Giovinco
Toronto FC
•
Forward
All-Star Fan XI presentedpres. by Target
2015 MLS MVP
Already Toronto’s all-time leading goalscorer, this is Giovinco’s third MLS All-Star nomination (2015, 2016), currently leading the club with nine goals to go with four assists this season. Full stats and highlights
GOALS
9
ASSISTS
4
G/90min
.70
Nemanja
Nikolic
Chicago Fire
•
Forward
All-Star Fan XI presentedpres. by Target
In his first season in Chicago, Nikolić has impressed to the tune of a league-leading 16 goals while adding three assists in 19 games played. A member of the Hungary National Team, Nikolić has suited up in major tournaments including Euro 2016, in addition to 2014 and 2018 World Cup Qualifying play. Full stats and highlights
GOALS
16
GWG
4
G/90min
.87
David
Villa
New York City FC
•
Forward
All-Star Fan XI presentedpres. by Target
2016 MLS MVP
Villa is making his third consecutive appearance as an MLS All-Star after scoring 23 goals last season, en route to earning MLS MVP honors. This season, Villa currently ranks tied for second in the MLS Golden Boot race with 12 goals. Full stats and highlights
GOALS
12
ASSISTS
6
G/90min
.70
Midfielders
Kellyn
Acosta
FC Dallas
•
Midfielder
COMMISSIONER'S PICK
The FC Dallas Homegrown prized product will be making his second MLS All-Star appearance (2016) in his fifth season with the club. The 21-year-old has three goals scored and two assists in 13 matches played this season, a year after registering a career-high five assists en route to Dallas’ U.S. Open Cup and Supporters’ Shield titles. Full stats and highlights
GOALS
3
ASSISTS
2
Miguel
Almiron
Atlanta United
•
Midfielder
All-Star Fan XI presentedpres. by Target
The 23-year-old has led Atlanta to an impressive first season, as the club has scored 39 goals, tops in MLS. Almirón currently has eight goals and eight assists this season, with his combined 16 tallies ranking tied for fourth in MLS. Full stats and highlights
GOALS
8
GWG
3
ASSISTS
8
Michael
Bradley
Toronto FC
•
Midfielder
All-Star Fan XI presentedpres. by Target
The captain for the U.S. Men’s National Team, Bradley has starred in two World Cups (2010, 2014) along with capturing the 2007 Gold Cup title. On the heels of last season’s MLS Cup appearance, Toronto FC’s best-ever finish, Bradley has helped the club capture the most points in MLS to this point in the season. Full stats and highlights
USAGE RATE
15.84%
PASSING ACC.
87%
Giovani
dos Santos
LA Galaxy
•
Midfielder
Last season, dos Santos was one of only two players league wide to register double digit goal and assist totals. Now in his third season with the Galaxy, dos Santos has six goals and one assist in 12 starts in 2017, resulting in his second consecutive MLS All-Star appearance (2016). Full stats and highlights
GOALS
6
ASSISTS
1
Kaká
Orlando City SC
•
Midfielder
All-Star Fan XI presentedpres. by Target
2015 All-Star Game MVP
The winner of the 2007 FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or earns his third MLS All-Star selection in his third season with Orlando City SC, previously winning MLS All-Star MVP honors in 2015. The Orlando City captain has three goals and four assists this season, with the club sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Full stats and highlights
GOALS
3
ASSISTS
4
Dax
McCarty
Chicago Fire
•
Midfielder
In his first season in Chicago, McCarty has helped lead the club to its MLS best record with three assists in 15 matches started this season. McCarty previously starred for the New York Red Bulls, helping the club to two Supporters’ Shield titles (2013, 2015) while also garnering MLS Best XI and All-Star honors in 2015. Full stats and highlights
USAGE RATE
15.3%
PASSING ACC.
86%
Ignacio
Piatti
Montreal Impact
•
Midfielder
Piatti makes his second consecutive All-Star team as he currently has a team-leading eight goals scored along with three assists in 2017. The Argentine playmaker finished last season tied for third in MLS with 17 goals scored in addition to six assists. Full stats and highlights
GOALS
8
ASSISTS
3
Bastian
Schweinsteiger
Chicago Fire
•
Midfielder
All-Star Fan XI presentedpres. by Target
The German star has experienced tremendous success in his international career highlighted by a 2014 World Cup title. In his first season in MLS, Schweinsteiger has helped the Chicago Fire secure the most points in the league behind his two goals and five assists. Full stats and highlights
GOALS
2
ASSISTS
5
Diego
Valeri
Portland Timbers
•
Midfielder
The Argentine midfielder makes his third MLS All-Star appearance (2014, 2016) and is one of two players to rank in the top five in both goals scored (10) and assists (seven) this season. In four of his five seasons with Portland, Valeri has registered double-digit goal totals. Full stats and highlights
GOALS
10
ASSISTS
7
Defenders
DaMarcus
Beasley
Houston Dynamo
•
Defender
All-Star Fan XI presentedpres. by Target
The national team defender is one of only three U.S. players to appear in four World Cups (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014). In his fourth season with the Dynamo, Beasley has helped the team to a solid start to the season, as it currently ranks third in the Western Conference standings. This is Beasley’s fifth appearance in the MLS All-Star Game (2001, 2002, 2003, 2015). Full stats and highlights
INTERCEPTIONS
23
PASSING ACC.
83.4%
Greg
Garza
Atlanta United
•
Defender
All-Star Fan XI presentedpres. by Target
In his first season in MLS, Garza has helped Atlanta United to an impressive debut season, as the team currently ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. The 25-year-old Garza, who is making his MLS All-Star debut, has one goal and two assists in 18 games started for Atlanta. Full stats and highlights
INTERCEPTIONS
37
TACKLES WON
27
Hernan
Grana
FC Dallas
•
Defender
The Argentinian right back has come into his own at FC Dallas this season, providing two assists in his 15 matches started. Grana has played 11 seasons and registered over 200 matches played in the Argentine first division, suiting up for the likes of Lanus, Boca Juniors and All Boys. Full stats and highlights
INTERCEPTIONS
26
TACKLES WON
21
Matt
Hedges
FC Dallas
•
Defender
Hedges makes his MLS All-Star debut this season after starting in 14 matches and scoring one goal for FC Dallas. The 27-year-old defender experienced a tremendous 2016 season, garnering MLS Best XI and Defender of the Year honors en route to Dallas’ double with U.S. Open Cup and Supporters’ Shield titles. Full stats and highlights
INTERCEPTIONS
37
CLEARANCES
68
John
Kappelhof
Chicago Fire
•
Defender
The 23-year-old defender from the Netherlands has started in 18 matches for top of the league Chicago this season, registering three assists in the process. A product of the famous Ajax academy, Kappelhof previously suited up for FC Groningen tallying 123 games in Holland’s top division, and eight in the UEFA Europa League. Full stats and highlights
INTERCEPTIONS
52
CLEARANCES
81
Michael
Parkhurst
Atlanta United
•
Defender
Parkhurst makes his fifth appearance in the MLS All-Star Game (2005, 2007, 2008, 2014) in his first season with Atlanta United, starting 19 matches and leading the club to a fourth-place standing in the Eastern Conference. The defender previously won MLS Rookie of the Year (2005), Defender of the Year (2007) and Best XI honors (2007) while with the New England Revolution. Full stats and highlights
INTERCEPTIONS
31
CLEARANCES
87
Jelle
Van Damme
LA Galaxy
•
Defender
Van Damme makes his second consecutive appearance in the MLS All-Star Game with one goal and one assist in 15 games started for the Galaxy this season. The defender had a tremendous debut season for LA in 2016, finishing as a finalist for MLS Defender of the Year and Newcomer of the Year honors after registering four assists in 28 matches started. Full stats and highlights
INTERCEPTIONS
30
CLEARANCES
81
Graham
Zusi
Sporting KC
•
Defender
All-Star Fan XI presentedpres. by Target
A member of the MLS Best XI in 2012 and 2013, Zusi has spent the entirety of his nine-year career with Sporting Kansas City. Zusi has made the transition from midfielder to defender, helping Sporting Kansas City to the current top spot in the Western Conference standings behind a stout defense that has allowed a league-low 14 goals this season. Full stats and highlights
INTERCEPTIONS
25
PASSING ACC.
85%
Goalkeepers
Stefan
Frei
Seattle Sounders
•
Goalkeeper
Frei makes his first appearance as an MLS All-Star a season after helping Sounders FC to an MLS Cup title with a famed fingertip save against Toronto in the season finale, a performance that won him MLS Cup MVP honors in 2016. This season, Frei has started in 19 games for Seattle, putting forth five shutout appearances in the process. Full stats and highlights
GAA
1.47
Sv%
64.6%
Tim
Howard
Colorado Rapids
•
Goalkeeper
All-Star Fan XI presentedpres. by Target
2009 All-Star Man of the Match
Howard makes his third appearance as an MLS All-Star (2001, 2002), also earning MLS All-Star MVP honors in 2009 while with Everton FC. Howard was previously named to the MLS Best XI in 2001 and 2002 and captured the FA Cup title in 2004 with Manchester United. Full stats and highlights
GAA
1.62
Sv%
63.9%