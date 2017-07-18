2017 MLS All-Star Game Roster

2017 MLS All-Star Roster

As Major League Soccer’s greatest players prepare to take on Spanish superpower Real Madrid in the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, 13 more stars were added today to the gameday roster. Two Commissioner’s Picks and 11 selections by All-Star and Chicago Fire head coach Veljko Paunović were unveiled for the MLS summer showcase at Soldier Field in Chicago on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET – live on FS1, Univision, TSN, and TVA Sports. The additions complete a standout collection of world-renowned talent, domestic stars and young up-and-comers that represents the best of MLS.

Joining the All-Star Fan XI presented by Target, head coach Paunović has constructed a dynamic and balanced roster filled with the League’s top talent, adding the following 11 players: