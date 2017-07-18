2017 MLS All-Star Game Roster

July 18, 20171:00PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

2017 MLS All-Star Roster

As Major League Soccer’s greatest players prepare to take on Spanish superpower Real Madrid in the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, 13 more stars were added today to the gameday roster. Two Commissioner’s Picks and 11 selections by All-Star and Chicago Fire head coach Veljko Paunović were unveiled for the MLS summer showcase at Soldier Field in Chicago on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET – live on FS1, Univision, TSN, and TVA Sports. The additions complete a standout collection of world-renowned talent, domestic stars and young up-and-comers that represents the best of MLS.

Joining the All-Star Fan XI presented by Target, head coach Paunović has constructed a dynamic and balanced roster filled with the League’s top talent, adding the following 11 players:

Forwards

Jozy

Altidore

Toronto FC

Forward

This season, Altidore has eight goals and five assists for Toronto in leading the club to the second-best record in MLS. Altidore also scored 10 goals last season to lead Toronto to its best-ever finish with an MLS Cup appearance. Signed to the New York Red Bulls at the age of 16, Altidore makes his second MLS All-Star appearance (2015). Full stats and highlights

GOALS

8

GWG

3

ASSISTS

5

Dom

Dwyer

Sporting KC

Forward

COMMISSIONER'S PICK

The 26-year-old forward has been one of the most prolific scorers in MLS since 2014, with his 55 goals scored since then ranking in the top five league-wide. Dwyer recently became an American citizen and has gone on to score two goals in three matches played for the U.S. Men’s National Team. Full stats and highlights

GOALS

5

ASSISTS

1

Sebastian

Giovinco

Toronto FC

Forward

All-Star Fan XI presentedpres. by Target

2015 MLS MVP

Already Toronto’s all-time leading goalscorer, this is Giovinco’s third MLS All-Star nomination (2015, 2016), currently leading the club with nine goals to go with four assists this season. Full stats and highlights

GOALS

9

ASSISTS

4

G/90min

.70

Nemanja

Nikolic

Chicago Fire

Forward

All-Star Fan XI presentedpres. by Target

In his first season in Chicago, Nikolić has impressed to the tune of a league-leading 16 goals while adding three assists in 19 games played. A member of the Hungary National Team, Nikolić has suited up in major tournaments including Euro 2016, in addition to 2014 and 2018 World Cup Qualifying play. Full stats and highlights

GOALS

16

GWG

4

G/90min

.87

David

Villa

New York City FC

Forward

All-Star Fan XI presentedpres. by Target

2016 MLS MVP

Villa is making his third consecutive appearance as an MLS All-Star after scoring 23 goals last season, en route to earning MLS MVP honors. This season, Villa currently ranks tied for second in the MLS Golden Boot race with 12 goals. Full stats and highlights

GOALS

12

ASSISTS

6

G/90min

.70

Midfielders

Kellyn

Acosta

FC Dallas

Midfielder

COMMISSIONER'S PICK

The FC Dallas Homegrown prized product will be making his second MLS All-Star appearance (2016) in his fifth season with the club. The 21-year-old has three goals scored and two assists in 13 matches played this season, a year after registering a career-high five assists en route to Dallas’ U.S. Open Cup and Supporters’ Shield titles. Full stats and highlights

GOALS

3

ASSISTS

2

Miguel

Almiron

Atlanta United

Midfielder

All-Star Fan XI presentedpres. by Target

The 23-year-old has led Atlanta to an impressive first season, as the club has scored 39 goals, tops in MLS. Almirón currently has eight goals and eight assists this season, with his combined 16 tallies ranking tied for fourth in MLS. Full stats and highlights

GOALS

8

GWG

3

ASSISTS

8

Michael

Bradley

Toronto FC

Midfielder

All-Star Fan XI presentedpres. by Target

The captain for the U.S. Men’s National Team, Bradley has starred in two World Cups (2010, 2014) along with capturing the 2007 Gold Cup title. On the heels of last season’s MLS Cup appearance, Toronto FC’s best-ever finish, Bradley has helped the club capture the most points in MLS to this point in the season. Full stats and highlights

USAGE RATE

15.84%

PASSING ACC.

87%

Giovani

dos Santos

LA Galaxy

Midfielder

Last season, dos Santos was one of only two players league wide to register double digit goal and assist totals. Now in his third season with the Galaxy, dos Santos has six goals and one assist in 12 starts in 2017, resulting in his second consecutive MLS All-Star appearance (2016). Full stats and highlights

GOALS

6

ASSISTS

1

Kaká

Orlando City SC

Midfielder

All-Star Fan XI presentedpres. by Target

2015 All-Star Game MVP

The winner of the 2007 FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or earns his third MLS All-Star selection in his third season with Orlando City SC, previously winning MLS All-Star MVP honors in 2015. The Orlando City captain has three goals and four assists this season, with the club sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Full stats and highlights

GOALS

3

ASSISTS

4

Dax

McCarty

Chicago Fire

Midfielder

In his first season in Chicago, McCarty has helped lead the club to its MLS best record with three assists in 15 matches started this season. McCarty previously starred for the New York Red Bulls, helping the club to two Supporters’ Shield titles (2013, 2015) while also garnering MLS Best XI and All-Star honors in 2015. Full stats and highlights

USAGE RATE

15.3%

PASSING ACC.

86%

Ignacio

Piatti

Montreal Impact

Midfielder

Piatti makes his second consecutive All-Star team as he currently has a team-leading eight goals scored along with three assists in 2017. The Argentine playmaker finished last season tied for third in MLS with 17 goals scored in addition to six assists. Full stats and highlights

GOALS

8

ASSISTS

3

Bastian

Schweinsteiger

Chicago Fire

Midfielder

All-Star Fan XI presentedpres. by Target

The German star has experienced tremendous success in his international career highlighted by a 2014 World Cup title. In his first season in MLS, Schweinsteiger has helped the Chicago Fire secure the most points in the league behind his two goals and five assists. Full stats and highlights

GOALS

2

ASSISTS

5

Diego

Valeri

Portland Timbers

Midfielder

The Argentine midfielder makes his third MLS All-Star appearance (2014, 2016) and is one of two players to rank in the top five in both goals scored (10) and assists (seven) this season. In four of his five seasons with Portland, Valeri has registered double-digit goal totals. Full stats and highlights

GOALS

10

ASSISTS

7

Defenders

DaMarcus

Beasley

Houston Dynamo

Defender

All-Star Fan XI presentedpres. by Target

The national team defender is one of only three U.S. players to appear in four World Cups (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014). In his fourth season with the Dynamo, Beasley has helped the team to a solid start to the season, as it currently ranks third in the Western Conference standings. This is Beasley’s fifth appearance in the MLS All-Star Game (2001, 2002, 2003, 2015). Full stats and highlights

INTERCEPTIONS

23

PASSING ACC.

83.4%

Greg

Garza

Atlanta United

Defender

All-Star Fan XI presentedpres. by Target

In his first season in MLS, Garza has helped Atlanta United to an impressive debut season, as the team currently ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. The 25-year-old Garza, who is making his MLS All-Star debut, has one goal and two assists in 18 games started for Atlanta. Full stats and highlights

INTERCEPTIONS

37

TACKLES WON

27

Hernan

Grana

FC Dallas

Defender

The Argentinian right back has come into his own at FC Dallas this season, providing two assists in his 15 matches started. Grana has played 11 seasons and registered over 200 matches played in the Argentine first division, suiting up for the likes of Lanus, Boca Juniors and All Boys. Full stats and highlights

INTERCEPTIONS

26

TACKLES WON

21

Matt

Hedges

FC Dallas

Defender

Hedges makes his MLS All-Star debut this season after starting in 14 matches and scoring one goal for FC Dallas. The 27-year-old defender experienced a tremendous 2016 season, garnering MLS Best XI and Defender of the Year honors en route to Dallas’ double with U.S. Open Cup and Supporters’ Shield titles. Full stats and highlights

INTERCEPTIONS

37

CLEARANCES

68

John

Kappelhof

Chicago Fire

Defender

The 23-year-old defender from the Netherlands has started in 18 matches for top of the league Chicago this season, registering three assists in the process. A product of the famous Ajax academy, Kappelhof previously suited up for FC Groningen tallying 123 games in Holland’s top division, and eight in the UEFA Europa League. Full stats and highlights

INTERCEPTIONS

52

CLEARANCES

81

Michael

Parkhurst

Atlanta United

Defender

Parkhurst makes his fifth appearance in the MLS All-Star Game (2005, 2007, 2008, 2014) in his first season with Atlanta United, starting 19 matches and leading the club to a fourth-place standing in the Eastern Conference. The defender previously won MLS Rookie of the Year (2005), Defender of the Year (2007) and Best XI honors (2007) while with the New England Revolution. Full stats and highlights

INTERCEPTIONS

31

CLEARANCES

87

Jelle

Van Damme

LA Galaxy

Defender

Van Damme makes his second consecutive appearance in the MLS All-Star Game with one goal and one assist in 15 games started for the Galaxy this season. The defender had a tremendous debut season for LA in 2016, finishing as a finalist for MLS Defender of the Year and Newcomer of the Year honors after registering four assists in 28 matches started. Full stats and highlights

INTERCEPTIONS

30

CLEARANCES

81

Graham

Zusi

Sporting KC

Defender

All-Star Fan XI presentedpres. by Target

A member of the MLS Best XI in 2012 and 2013, Zusi has spent the entirety of his nine-year career with Sporting Kansas City. Zusi has made the transition from midfielder to defender, helping Sporting Kansas City to the current top spot in the Western Conference standings behind a stout defense that has allowed a league-low 14 goals this season. Full stats and highlights

INTERCEPTIONS

25

PASSING ACC.

85%

Goalkeepers

Stefan

Frei

Seattle Sounders

Goalkeeper

Frei makes his first appearance as an MLS All-Star a season after helping Sounders FC to an MLS Cup title with a famed fingertip save against Toronto in the season finale, a performance that won him MLS Cup MVP honors in 2016. This season, Frei has started in 19 games for Seattle, putting forth five shutout appearances in the process. Full stats and highlights

GAA

1.47

Sv%

64.6%

Tim

Howard

Colorado Rapids

Goalkeeper

All-Star Fan XI presentedpres. by Target

2009 All-Star Man of the Match

Howard makes his third appearance as an MLS All-Star (2001, 2002), also earning MLS All-Star MVP honors in 2009 while with Everton FC. Howard was previously named to the MLS Best XI in 2001 and 2002 and captured the FA Cup title in 2004 with Manchester United. Full stats and highlights

GAA

1.62

Sv%

63.9%

MLS All-Star Game Tickets available now!

MLS All-Stars take on Spanish giants Real Madrid in star-studded clash on August 2 in Chicago, IL.

Find Tickets  |  More about the All-Star Game