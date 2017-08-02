Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade dives into MLS All-Star experience

CHICAGO – Dwyane Wade is sports royalty in the Windy City, and on Wednesday night the NBA superstar joined in the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented By Target party as it rolled through his hometown.

The Chicago Bulls star donned an All-Stars jersey and hit field level at Soldier Field ahead of the big game against Real Madrid, immersing himself in the experience with the likes of Tim Howard, FOX Sports personality Fernando Fiore and even Commissioner Don Garber.

“It's pretty cool. It's great for the city of Chicago. The sports fans here are very excited,” Wade told FOX’s Katie Witham, admitting that even he got caught up in the huge crowds flocking to his city’s lakeside stadium. “It took me an hour to get here!”

Wade is an avowed soccer fan who’s expressed his growing love for the beautiful game before.