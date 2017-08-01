Real Madrid arrive in Chicago ahead of Wednesday's 2017 MLS All-Star Game

Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Gareth Bale and the rest of Real Madrid touched down in Chicago on Monday afternoon ahead of Wednesday night's 2017 MLS All-Star Game, presented by Target (8:30 pm ET on FS1 and Univision in USA; TSN and TVAS in Canada).

The club trained in South Florida on Monday morning, two days after a loss to FC Barcelona in a Saturday friendly played in Miami.

The All-Star Game will be Real Madrid's final match in a summer tour of the USA as they get set to face Manchester United for the European Super Cup (Aug. 8) and arch rivals FC Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup (Aug. 13 & Aug. 16). The event will mark Real Madrid's first-ever participation in the MLS All-Star Game.

Fans line up to see Real Madrid arrive in Chicago ahead of the MLS All-Star Game at Soldier Field https://t.co/ZXMhRFGojB pic.twitter.com/FpLbvqzTA9 — Brian Cassella (@briancassella) August 1, 2017