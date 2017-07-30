Real Madrid fall 3-2 to Barcelona in final tuneup before MLS All-Star Game

Real Madrid succumbed to a 3-2 defeat to archrivals Barcelona on Saturday night in South Florida in Los Galacticos’ final action before facing Major League Soccer's best in the MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday night (8:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, TSN, TVAS).

After going behind 2-0 in the opening seven minutes, Mateo Kovacic and Marco Asensio pulled goals back to get Madrid level before halftime. But Gerard Pique’s volley off a set piece five minutes after halftime stood up as the winner in a captivating affair played before 66,014 at Sun Life Stadium.

Expect plenty of the same excitement when Madrid meet MLS's best Wednesday night at Chicago's Soldier Field. And there's still plenty of time to make sure you're a part of it.

Real Madrid Lineup v Barcelona: Keylor Navas, Sergio Ramos (Nacho 45'), Raphael Varane (Jesus Vallejo 45'), Marcelo (Theo Hernandez 74'), Daniel Carvajal (Achraf Hakimi 74'), Casemiro (Marcos Llorente 74'), Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric (Isco 45'), Karim Benzema (Borja Mayoral 74'), Marco Asensio (Lucas Vazquez 45'), Gareth Bale.