Fantasy: Who is in the top 50 heading into August?

World Cup qualifying and the Gold Cup have provided soccer fans with a lot of entertainment over the past few months, but the related call-ups have also caused a lot of headaches for MLS Fantasy managers. Now that August is here, players are returning to their teams and things will start to return to normal. So what else does August have in store for us? Two weekend and two mid-week start dates, the entrance of newly transferred in players and we top it all off with a massive double-game week.

Below is my updated list of the top 50 MLS Fantasy players going into August. This list does not focus just on just the upcoming fantasy round, but instead looks at how desirable players could be to fantasy managers over the coming month.

Must-Own Players (1-8)

I don’t like to use the term “must own” often, but these players all fit the bill. They are clear targets when playing at home and can often be relied upon to generate solid points when on the road. While some may disagree, David Villa still tops my list. He’s surrounded by players who always give him opportunities for a big game and he rarely scores low two rounds in a row. Also keep a close watch on Romain Alessandrini. He was on my chopping block with Sigi Schmid now pulling the strings in LA, he could see better results at home.

The Short List (9-20)

These are the players who can usually be relied upon to score a goal or earn an assist in most home games, but are not always as consistent on the road. Familiar names like Victor Vazquez still top the list but this category has grown in size as the success of more teams has reduced the number of “must own” players like Nicolas Lodeiro. Three notable new additions who have enjoyed several rounds of excellent production are: Sebastian Blanco, Roland Lamah and Daniel Royer.

Frequent Point Producers (21-30)

This section is a mashup of players with high floors and high ceilings like Haris Medunjanin who now tops the list. You can’t always rely on a high score from these players, but decent point production, for a good value, is common. The most notable addition is Albert Rusnak whose consistency has helped Real Salt Lake rally mid-season, but don’t forget about Alexander Ring and Wil Trapp who offer steady points at a value price.

Hit or Miss (31-40)

Many of these players are just starting to get back in form, like Joao Plata, are on a hot streak like Bradley Wright-Phillips or are a bright spot on a struggling team, like Blerim Dzemaili. This is the most difficult range to place players because the unifying factor is that they are not reliable but have shown moments of greatness. Still, they could be worth a shot during a favorable matchup or you want a differential.

Premium Defenders (41-50)

With so many top quality attackers, it’s hard for a defender or keeper to make it far up my top 50 list. This section highlights some of the best bonus-point producers in Ike Opara, as well as some of the best attackers (Joevin Jones).

