Kick Off: US claim Gold Cup | Union down Crew SC | MLS interest in Corona?

USA win Gold Cup in dramatic fashion

The US national team raised the CONCACAF Gold Cup for the sixth time in tournament history thanks to a thrilling 2-1 victory over Jamaica at Levi's Stadium on Wednesday night. Seattle forward Jordan Morris broke an 88th-minute deadlock by punishing a weak clearance with no mercy. RECAP

After watching Morris strike for his third goal of the tournament to win it all, MLSsoccer.com's Andrew Wiebe opined that the Seattle youngster deserves to claim a place on next year's World Cup squad. READ MORE

While Morris garnered plenty of headlines, the highest grade in our USMNT player ratings went to Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore, who opened the scoring with a sumptuous, bending free kick. READ MORE

Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle, who also pegged Altidore as the USMNT's top performer in the final, noted how the strength in midfield displayed by Michael Bradley and Darlington Nagbe was one of the keys to victory. READ MORE | MORE USMNT NEWS

Blake update: X-rays negative

After the match, Jamaica released an update on backstop Andre Blake, who departed in the first half of the final with a hand injury. The Philadelphia Union 'keeper required stitches on his right paw, but X-rays showed no broken bones. READ MORE

The awards show

Though his tournament ended prematurely, Blake was not forgotten when it came to the Gold Cup awards. The Philly Union star snared the Golden Glove prize (given to the top netminder), while US captain Bradley scooped up the Golden Ball (most valuable player), and Vancouver teen phenom Alphonso Davies took home both the Best Young Player award and the Golden Boot (top scorer). READ MORE