Kick Off: US claim Gold Cup | Union down Crew SC | MLS interest in Corona?

USA win Gold Cup in dramatic fashion
The US national team raised the CONCACAF Gold Cup for the sixth time in tournament history thanks to a thrilling 2-1 victory over Jamaica at Levi's Stadium on Wednesday night. Seattle forward Jordan Morris broke an 88th-minute deadlock by punishing a weak clearance with no mercy. RECAP
After watching Morris strike for his third goal of the tournament to win it all, MLSsoccer.com's Andrew Wiebe opined that the Seattle youngster deserves to claim a place on next year's World Cup squad. READ MORE
While Morris garnered plenty of headlines, the highest grade in our USMNT player ratings went to Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore, who opened the scoring with a sumptuous, bending free kick. READ MORE
Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle, who also pegged Altidore as the USMNT's top performer in the final, noted how the strength in midfield displayed by Michael Bradley and Darlington Nagbe was one of the keys to victory. READ MORE | MORE USMNT NEWS
Blake update: X-rays negative
After the match, Jamaica released an update on backstop Andre Blake, who departed in the first half of the final with a hand injury. The Philadelphia Union 'keeper required stitches on his right paw, but X-rays showed no broken bones. READ MORE
The awards show
Though his tournament ended prematurely, Blake was not forgotten when it came to the Gold Cup awards. The Philly Union star snared the Golden Glove prize (given to the top netminder), while US captain Bradley scooped up the Golden Ball (most valuable player), and Vancouver teen phenom Alphonso Davies took home both the Best Young Player award and the Golden Boot (top scorer). READ MORE
Sapong sparks Union victory
While Blake was busy in Gold Cup action, his Philadelphia Union got a goal and two assists from C.J. Sapong to snap a two-game losing skid with a 3-0 win over Wednesday night guests Columbus Crew SC. The Union, who have now posted three straight shutout wins at Talen Energy Stadium, got fast revenge for this past weekend's loss in Ohio. RECAP
Following the defeat, Crew SC head coach Gregg Berhalter had some bones to pick with the referee regarding the ejections of Jonathan Mensah and Lalas Abubakar. READ MORE
Schweinsteiger to wear armband
Chicago Fire star Bastian Schweinsteiger was named as All-Star captain after narrowly winning a Snapchat vote. READ MORE
Schweinsteiger will lead a collection of the best players in MLS against reigning European champions Real Madrid in the 2017 MLS All-Star Game, presented by Target on Wednesday, Aug. 2 (TICKET INFO). The match takes place in the city Schweinsteiger currently calls home and it will feature a multitude of events beginning this weekend.
The Dwyer deal aftermath
The aftershocks are still being felt from Tuesday's huge Dom Dwyer trade. It was all smiles in Orlando, where the striker got a hero's welcome from Lions fans. READ MORE
Though the trade raised immediate questions about Cyle Larin's future in Orlando, the Lions insist he can form a mighty attack triumvirate with Dwyer and Carlos Rivas. READ MORE
From the other end of the deal, Steve Brisendine reminds everyone that dealing away a star in midseason is nothing new for Sporting KC. He also notes how this is not a surrender by the Missouri Azzurri; the last two times the club has made this sort of move, they ended the season with a trophy. READ MORE
DisCo hands out suspensions
This weekend, Sporting KC will need to figure out how to move on from the Dwyer trade without Gerso Fernandes. Both the speedy winger and LA Galaxy forward Jack McBean were handed one-game bans by the Disciplinary Committee. READ MORE
Corona, Rubin with MLS interest
According to the Washington Post's Steven Goff, Tijuana midfielder Joe Corona has several potential suitors in MLS. READ MORE
Meanwhile, free agent US attacker Rubio Rubin is reportedly set to train with Norwegian side Stabaek, but ESPN also says he has interest from MLS and Liga MX clubs. READ MORE
