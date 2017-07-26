Jamaica GK Andre Blake forced out of Gold Cup final due to hand injury

Jamaica's 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup hopes were dealt a serious blow on Wednesday, as star goalkeeper Andre Blake was forced out of the tournament final on Wednesday early due to an injury.

Blake, the 26-year-old Philadelphia Union No. 1 who has arguably been the standout player of the Gold Cup, made a double save on Jozy Altidore and Kellyn Acosta in the 19th minute to keep the game scoreless, and immediately went down in obvious pain.

The initial report from the Jamaican Football Federation is that Blake suffered a finger injury and his hand was taped up. He was replaced by Dwayne Miller.

Andre Blake has picked up a finger injury and will come off. Early Substitution for Jamaica. Dwayne Miller will come on for him. — Official J.F.F (@ItsTheJFF) July 27, 2017

It is unclear how severe Blake's injury is and if he will miss time upon his return to Philadelphia. The Union won in MLS regular season action, 3-0 on Wednesday, with Blake's back-up John McCarthy posting a shutout against Columbus Crew SC.