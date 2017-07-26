Jamaica GK Andre Blake forced out of Gold Cup final due to hand injury

July 26, 201710:32PM EDT
Alicia RodriguezContributor

Jamaica's 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup hopes were dealt a serious blow on Wednesday, as star goalkeeper Andre Blake was forced out of the tournament final on Wednesday early due to an injury.

Blake, the 26-year-old Philadelphia Union No. 1 who has arguably been the standout player of the Gold Cup, made a double save on Jozy Altidore and Kellyn Acosta in the 19th minute to keep the game scoreless, and immediately went down in obvious pain.

The initial report from the Jamaican Football Federation is that Blake suffered a finger injury and his hand was taped up. He was replaced by Dwayne Miller.

It is unclear how severe Blake's injury is and if he will miss time upon his return to Philadelphia. The Union won in MLS regular season action, 3-0 on Wednesday, with Blake's back-up John McCarthy posting a shutout against Columbus Crew SC.

Topics: 
Injury

MLS All-Stars vs. Real Madrid is August 2. Limited tickets left!

Time is running out for your chance to see European champions Real Madrid face the best of MLS. Get your tickets to the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.

More about All-Star  |  Event schedule