Armchair Analyst: USMNT cross Jamaica up and claim Gold Cup title

From minutes 1 through 63, the US men's national team hit 12 crosses. From minutes 64 through 88, the USMNT hit 14 crosses.

The last one in that second bunch led to the game- and tournament-winning goal, as the US took a deserved and dominant 2-1 win against a feisty, disciplined, but ultimately overmatched Jamaican side. It's the first US Gold Cup title since 2013, and their sixth all-time. They were pretty clearly the better team on the night, and the best attacking team in the tournament, and they deserved the title.

They also deserved to sweat a little bit, and credit to the Reggae Boyz for bringing the heat in that regard. Jamaica, under head coach Theodore Whitmore, are fit and functional, gamers who get chippy but not dirty, and who wouldn't quit despite playing the two giants of CONCACAF in back-to-back games, and wouldn't quit after losing their best player – and really, the tournament's best player in goalkeeper Andre Blake – to a gruesome first-half hand injury, and wouldn't quit after going down a goal.

But sometimes the numbers are just too overwhelming. The US outshot Jamaica 13-6 overall and 8-3 on target, they out-possessed them 73 percent to 27 percent, and they completed 85 percent of their passes to just 64 percent for Jamaica. It was a thoroughly dominant performance even though the scoreboard was predictably tight.

A few tactical takeaways:

• Jamaica come out in a slightly altered version of their typical, flat 4-4-2. The alteration was a simple one – they inserted Ladale Richie directly in front of the central defense as a classic destroyer, making the 4-4-2 more of a 4-1-3-2. Richie didn't leave that spot, a symbolic figure with "dare you to play through the middle" plastered all over himself.

So the US struggled, at first, to build meaningful possession, too often shunting play down one flank or the other and just keeping it there.

• Jozy Altidore, who got the opening goal and was the best US player on the night, was the one who found the key to that particular lock. Altidore, a center forward, dropped waaaaaaay deep into midfield to get on the ball, usually with his back to goal, and started creating ad hoc three-man midfield triangles with Michael Bradley and either Darlington Nagbe pinching in from the wing, or Kellyn Acosta working from his No. 8 position.

• The US did not have a slow start in this game:

• Jamaica's goal came after Je-Vaughn Watson out-wrestled Jordan Morris on the back post of a Kemar Lawrence corner. That corner, in the 50th minute, came after a needless Acosta turnover in midfield.

Watson's shot was Jamaica's first of the night. Acosta's turnover continued a worrisome pattern for the FC Dallas Homegrown, who struggled mightily this month after last month's strong showing in World Cup qualifiers. He will get better and he will surely be back in the squad come the next round of qualifiers six weeks from now, but he needs to find and influence the game more.

• I banged on a bit about crosses in the lede and on social media, and I'll make this clear: I have zero problems with teams that cross the ball a lot as long as it comes from some sort of inside-out combination play. It's alright to attack down the flanks – that's part of the game, and useful if done right. But doing so in a purely linear fashion tends not to create good looks.

Worse than that, thoughtless crosses can and often do lead to counterattacks in the other direction. The one time the US put in a particularly (let's call it) "hopeful" cross, off the foot of Gyasi Zardes in the 84th minute, it led to a Reggae Boyz breakout and forced Tim Howard into a nice save.

Crosses are fine. They are often a good and smart way to attack. Crosses against an organized, packed-in defense are more likely to hurt you than help you, though, and it's good the US mostly avoided that.

• The vast, vast majority of the US's 26 crosses were what I'd consider to be smart crosses. Jorge Villafaña hit a couple of particularly good ones, as did Morris, as did Graham Zusi, as did Paul Arriola.

I thought this one was borderline:

But credit Zardes here for being decisive, which turned "borderline" into "profitable." He took one direct touch, opened up a bit of daylight, hit the ball with pace and bend, and put it in a brutal spot for Jermaine Taylor to try to clear. Either Taylor puts it out for a corner kick, or he does... that. Usually when "that" happens, there's a scramble and a scrum and bodies hit the floor, and the defense gets the benefit of the doubt.

Sometimes, though, a clearance up the gut falls right to the feet of an attacker, and you end up picking the ball out of the net.

• There is a thing that Earnie Stewart once said about Claudio Reyna: "He brings peace to the game." Reyna had an uncanny knack of shaping his body in a way that threw defenders off, which allowed him to receive the ball on balance in traffic with those wonderfully soft feet that got the US out of so many jams.

Nagbe and Bradley, working together in midfield, create that same effect. I still need to be sold on Nagbe's ability to be an elite two-way player in central midfield because his defensive recognition can be slow and he is often too hesitant to drive the game forward, but there really is something to be said for having a guy who you can just give the ball to and say "figure this out for us."

He did that repeatedly against Jamaica. "He never loses the ball" is how Bruce Arena put it afterward.

Bradley doesn't do it the same way – his feet aren't that good – but the wild and sometimes reckless Bradley of the Jurgen Klinsmann years is long gone. He controlled every bit of this game, just as he did the previous two, with his vision, understanding of angles, and his understanding of his teammates' strengths and weaknesses.

It's now been 840 minutes (14 hours) with Bradley on the field at d-mid under Arena. The US have conceded one open-play goal in that time. He has brought peace to the midfield, and it shows, even if nobody's really talking about it.

When a No. 6 does things right, most people won't be sure they've done anything at all.

• There will be bad takes in the comments below, and on social media, and everywhere else about the US failing to show any creativity. Ignore them – they are wrong. The US created infinitely more against Jamaica than they did in January, and more than anybody else Jamaica faced this tournament. They pressured first Blake and then Miller into a series of spectacular saves, generally did a good job of keeping the defense scrambling, and limited their own turnovers in the process.

It would be nice if Bruce Arena could pick Andres Iniesta for this roster, but he can't. Given what he has to work with, the US are vastly superior at using the ball to break down a static defense than they were in any of the last three summers. Anyone who's pretends this was just a reactive, regressive showing is flaunting their own lack of understanding about the game.

Same with anyone who dismisses the value of winning this particular trophy. The Gold Cup isn't World Cup qualifying, and Arena was sure to point that out in the postgame presser. "We've got a long way to go to qualify for the World Cup, and that's the ultimate goal" is what he said.

But the point of the game is to win, and if you can do so while playing well, more's the better. Job done on both counts for the US.

