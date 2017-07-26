Bastian Schweinsteiger named captain of MLS All-Stars

The MLS All-Stars will be led onto the field by a Chicago favorite when they take on Real Madrid in the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target at Soldier Field next Wednesday.

Chicago Fire star Bastian Schweinsteiger will captain the MLS All-Stars against Madrid, it was revealed on Wednesday. The German legend, who captained his country at Euro 2016, narrowly beat out New York City FC forward David Villa and Colorado Rapids and US national team goalkeeper Tim Howard in a Snapchat vote to earn the honor of captaining the All-Stars.

Schweinsteiger has played a huge role in the Fire’s massive 2017 turnaround, recording two goals and five assists in 16 regular season appearances since signing with the club in March. He’ll be joined on the All-Star team, which will be coached by Chicago manager Veljko Paunovic, by Fire teammates Dax McCarty, Nemanja Nikolic and Johan Kappelhof.