CONCACAF Gold Cup By the Numbers: US national team raises 6th trophy

The US national team won the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday, courtesy of a 2-1 win over Jamaica in the tournament final at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

The title is the USMNT's first since 2013, and their sixth all-time. This was the first time the Yanks beat Jamaica in the final -- they have previously beaten Honduras (1991), Costa Rica (2002), Panama (2005, 2013) and Mexico (2007) in Gold Cup finals.

In the Gold Cup era (since 1991) only three countries have won the tournament: the US, Mexico and Canada. Mexico leads with seven championships, so the US move within one title of their regional rival all-time. Canada, who enjoyed a resurgence in this edition of the Gold Cup, won their only title in 2000.

Clint Dempsey won his third Gold Cup with the USMNT, following titles in 2005 and 2007. That's most among US players on this Gold Cup roster, but he still trails the likes of Landon Donovan and DaMarcus Beasley, who each have four Gold Cup championships.