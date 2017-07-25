Report: Jonathan Dos Santos in talks to join brother Giovani at LA Galaxy

MLS might soon have a new city of brotherly love.

Late Tuesday night, Goal.com's Ives Galarcep reported that 27-year-old Jonathan Dos Santos is set to join his brother Giovani in the LA Galaxy midfield, which would complete a long-rumored transaction that has been building steam since Monday's initial report by ESPN's Taylor Twellman.

BOOM, done deal. Sources have confirmed to me that Jonathan Dos Santos is heading to the LA Galaxy on a $5 million transfer: https://t.co/kE7rhaOzLO — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) July 26, 2017

ESPNFC.com published a subsequent report citing a Galaxy source "that a deal was imminent."

A summer transfer move was expected for LA, a club with a long history of big-name signings. This reported transaction would reunite Jonathan and Giovani, both Mexican national team members and former teammates at FC Barcelona and again at Spanish club Villarreal.

The Galaxy would welcome the help given their recent league struggles. They're currently mired in a five-game losing streak and sit in ninth place in the Western Conference. But despite their 1W-6L-3D home record, they're only five points removed from the playoff line in the West.