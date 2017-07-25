International pop star Jencarlos to sing anthem at 2017 MLS All-Star Game

You may first recognize international performer Jencarlos Canela from his turn as a star in telenovelas and movies, most recently in FOX's music special The Passion. But when he's not flexing his acting muscles or leading-man good looks, the Miami-born artist has also nursed a healthy musical career, too.

Both his 2015 single "Bajito" and his 2016 song "Baby" lit up crossover pop charts around the world, and a new single, "Duro Duro," featuring Don Omar, is due out July 28.

That's just a few days before he'll also sing the national anthem at the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, on Wednesday, August 2, at Soldier Field in Chicago (8:30 pm ET, FS1, Univision, TSN, TVA Sports). That's when the MLS All-Stars will take on Spanish titans Real Madrid.

Canela will kick off the day's festivities, and there are still tickets to catch it all.