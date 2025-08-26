Inter Miami, Orlando City set for "most important" Florida Derby yet

“I don’t like to put any team as a favorite in such an important game,” Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets told reporters when asked which side has the edge.

And yet, the Herons don’t consider themselves favorites for the latest edition of the Florida Derby.

“It’s probably the most important clásico that we’re going to play so far.”

“They’re [Orlando] our classic rivals,” said Miami assistant head coach Javier Morales, who’ll be on the sidelines Wednesday night amid manager Javier Mascherano’s suspension. “That’s how the guys in the club feel, the club itself, the fans.

Given what’s at stake, this Florida Derby could arguably be the most consequential one to date.

Specifically, this involves advancing to the tournament’s Aug. 31 final at LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders FC , with the winner also automatically qualifying for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup .

“We know there’s a different setting prior to this match,” Pareja said. “But we have the same energy, the same strength, the same desire that has always characterized us in previous derbies, knowing this has a different connotation.”

However, Lions head coach Oscar Pareja isn’t putting much stock into previous performances against the Herons ahead of Wednesday’s rematch.

Orlando have dominated the 2025 regular-season series against Miami, winning both matches by a combined 7-1 scoreline – including a 4-1 rout earlier this month at Inter&Co Stadium.

The path to #LeaguesCup2025 glory está marcado 🏆 Only one of these four will rise as North America’s best ⚽️🔝 ¿Quién será? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/aDLBOYl1Uc

However, when pressed by reporters, Morales said he "imagines" Messi will at least be on the matchday roster.

“Jordi and Leo trained with us [on Tuesday]; they completed the session,” Morales said. “We’re going to see how they feel as the day progresses, and we’ll make a decision tomorrow.”

While the legendary Argentine No. 10 has missed Miami’s last two games after reaggravating a recent hamstring injury, Alba also sat out Saturday’s 1-1 draw at D.C. United due to a knee knock suffered during last week’s 2-1 Leagues Cup quarterfinal win over LIGA MX’s Tigres UANL.

Morales was less firm regarding the status of Messi and fellow FC Barcelona icon Jordi Alba .

Trophy on the line

For Orlando homegrown right back Alex Freeman, Messi’s availability has little impact on how he and his teammates are preparing.

“We know how much is on the line here. Like I said before, a Concacaf spot, also a spot to get a trophy. I think we all want one,” the 21-year-old US international said.

“I think for us, whether Messi is or is not playing, I feel like we’ll have the same mentality. Just to go out there and be the best and try and win.”

The same goes for Busquets, who’s eying a second Leagues Cup crown after hoisting the trophy with the Herons in 2023.

“We know it’s going to be very difficult. Orlando are a great opponent. They’ve been better than us in recent games,” Busquets said.