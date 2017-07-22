Montreal Impact 1, FC Dallas 2 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

It took him over half a season, but Cristian Colman has finally arrived for FC Dallas.

The offseason addition scored the first and second goals of his MLS career in the 52nd and 62nd minutes to give FC Dallas a 2-1 win at the Montreal Impact on Saturday night. The Paraguayan could’ve easily had a hat trick, but his first-half effort that appeared to cross the line before it was headed away by a Montreal defender was not ruled a goal.

Michael Salazar put Montreal up 1-0 late in the first half, but the Impact – who saw star midfielder Ignacio Piatti return as a sub after missing three games due to injury – were unable to hold on for their second win of the week.

With the win, Dallas moved ahead of Sporting Kansas City, who play later on Saturday night, for first place in the West. Montreal remained in eighth in the East with the defeat.

Three Things

COLMAN CRUELLY DENIED: Cristian Colman had what looked like his first MLS goal denied in the 22nd minute when his shot from the left side of the six-yard box appeared to cross the line, but was not ruled in. Replays indicated that the ball did in fact go over the line before Montreal’s Daniel Lovitz cleared the danger, but referee Robert Sibiga allowed play to continue, with the Impact going on to score the opener seconds later. If Saturday’s match had been played a couple of weeks later, Colman’s effort likely would’ve been ruled a goal as the play would’ve been eligible for Video Review. Given he bagged a brace in the second-half, we’re guessing Colman isn’t complaining too much. MAYN MAN: Saturday’s match wasn’t a run-of-the-mill effort for Maynor Figueroa. The Dallas defender put in a full shift at center back in Montreal less than 48 hours after playing 90 minutes for Honduras in their Gold Cup loss to Mexico in Phoenix on Thursday. That’s an amazing feat for any player, let alone an experienced 34-year-old. SALAZAR STAYS HOT: It was a disappointing result for Montreal, but Mauro Biello can take a measure of solace in Michael Salazar’s performance. The 24-year-old forward continued his hot run of form on Saturday, scoring his third goal in as many games to give the Impact their first-half lead.

Goals

23' – MTL – Michael Salazar – Watch

52' – DAL – Cristian Colman – Watch

62' – DAL – Cristian Colman – Watch

Next Up