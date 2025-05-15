LAFC's Mark Delgado crosses El Tráfico divide with "same fire"

From day one, when Zlatan Ibrahimović made global headlines by scoring a sensational super-sub brace in 2018 in the most dramatic MLS debut imaginable, the emotions around El Tráfico have almost always been elevated to extreme levels. It’s what has powered the Southern California rivalry into the wider North American soccer consciousness in record time.

No one will feel those emotions more deeply this weekend than LAFC midfielder Mark Delgado , who visits the winless LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park for Part 2 of Rivalry Week’s Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire doubleheader (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

Switching sides

The Glendora, California native played more than 100 matches for the Gs over the past three years, the most recent being their 2024 MLS Cup final triumph at the same venue just five months ago, in which he assisted on the game-winning goal by Dejan Joveljić. By that point he’d already connected with colleagues, club staff and fans; he recalls the time he treated DHSP and Galaxy staff to doughnuts, the occasions when he joined the pickup games held by their supporters’ groups during the offseason.

Perhaps the strongest bond of all: He worked with their head coach, Greg Vanney, and core members of his staff for well over a decade at three different clubs dating back to his academy days. Last year, Vanney called Delgado “the epitome” of his game model, an “omnipresent” influence in the system that won the Gs their MLS-best sixth league title with his linking play, tactical intelligence and engine-room labor. Overall, they won two MLS Cups and reached several other achievements together, including an unprecedented and still-unmatched treble with Toronto FC in 2017, and still keep in touch despite the winter trade that sent Delgado across town, and across enemy lines.

“With Greg, we have a really close relationship, still speak from time to time, so definitely going to be very strange for me,” he said. “I got along really well with the front office, with the people behind the scenes who do the video editing, the merchandise, the ticketing, and I definitely spent a lot of time up there, just hanging out with all of them … I definitely had really close relationships with a lot of people out there.”

Of the many offseason departures imposed by their salary-budget challenges – the Galaxy threw all their chips in on last year’s run, and soon had to pay the price – Delgado’s might have been the single most painful, both on and off the pitch. As loathe as any club would be to trade away a key veteran and local kid to their heated adversaries, there was insufficient room under the Gs’ cap to keep him, let alone scope to adequately reward him for his role in their championship push.

A deal with LAFC offered him a chance to play for a contender without uprooting the life that he and his wife Nicky have made in Southern California, just with a somewhat longer daily commute.