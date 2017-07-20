Montreal Impact add Romanian center back Deian Boldor on loan

The Montreal Impact sure are serious about trying to clean up their defensive shortcomings.

The Impact officially announced on Thursday that they have signed center back Deian Boldor on loan from Italian outfit Bologna, who are also owned by Joey Saputo. The deal for Boldor runs through June 30, 2018, includes an option to extend the loan, and comes one week after Montreal traded for veteran defender Shaun Francis.

Boldor, a 22-year-old defender that Impact technical director Adam Braz said the club was close to signing earlier this week, lands in Montreal after most recently playing on loan for Hellas Verona. The Romanian made nine appearances for the second-division side.

"We are happy to acquire Deian on loan from Bologna, which illustrates the ongoing synergy and collaboration between both clubs," said Braz in a statement released by the Impact. "Deian is a young left-footed center back who has a strong physical presence and will provide us with a different profile to our other center backs. He showed a strong desire to join our team and is highly motivated to help us reach our objectives."

Montreal, who just defeated the Philadelphia Union, 2-1, on Wednesday, have had their issues at the back this year. The Impact have conceded 30 goals in 18 matches to this point, and are currently five points below the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.