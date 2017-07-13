Montreal Impact land Shaun Francis via trade with San Jose Earthquakes

The Montreal Impact just made a move within the league to bolster their defense.

The Impact announced on Thursday that they have acquired Jamaican international left back Shaun Francis through a trade with the San Jose Earthquakes. In exchange, the Earthquakes will receive a second-round pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft or $50,000 in General Allocation Money in January 2018, contingent on certain stats during this current season season.

"We are happy to have acquired Shaun. He gives us an additional option in the squad at left back," said Montreal Impact technical director Adam Braz in a statement. "He has experience in MLS as well as at the international level, and does not take an international roster spot."

Francis, 30, is currently in his eighth season in MLS. He has played 98 games in the league since 2010, and has started in each of the eight matches he has appeared in this year.

The Jamaican, who is currently on international duty at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, will be tasked with helping improve a Montreal defense that has surrendered 29 goals in 17 games. The Impact are currently in ninth place in the Eastern Conference, and sit seven points behind the final playoff spot.