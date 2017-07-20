Canada Player Ratings: Junior Hoilett fares well in elimination loss

Canada went out of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 2-1 loss to Jamaica on Thursday evening, but didn’t go down without a fight. Here is how Octavio Zambrano’s men fared in Canada’s first Gold Cup quarterfinals appearance since 2009:

Milan Borjan: 6. Had the angles covered throughout and provided a very good stop on Darren Mattocks’ 1-on-1 opportunity in the first half.

Marcel de Jong: 5.5. Got involved in the attack, with his looping crosses being an oft-called-upon weapon. He had to work hard to deal with the Jamaicans’ speed.

Dejan Jakovic: 5. A rough first half, but improved his presence as the game went on. He could possibly have closed things down quicker on Jamaica’s second goal.

Steven Vitoria: 4. Giveaway led to Jamaica’s first goal, then picked up a rash yellow card a few minutes later. He was necessarily replaced by the speedier Manjrekar James early in the second half.

Michael Petrasso: 5.5. Showed lots of determination and some attacking spark late in the game, but got sucked out of position on Jamaica’s opening goal.

Samuel Piette: 6. Another strong game. His presence in breaking up Jamaica’s well-known counterattack was especially important.

Junior Hoilett: 6.5. A somewhat sluggish first half but certainly picked things up after the break, scoring one long-range golazo and nearly a second (if not for Andre Blake’s fingertips). He stayed active in Canada’s last-gasp equalizing efforts.

Russell Teibert: 5.5. Making his first start of the tournament, showed some flair in connecting teammates across the field.

Scott Arfield: 6. Led by example in the attack once again, with his head constantly on a swivel. His set piece delivery, when it was good, was really good—but it wasn’t always great.

Alphonso Davies: 5. Showed a few moments of brilliance but was neutralized for the most part and seemed out of sync with teammates at times. His slowness to get up on a few tackles suggested his ankle may still be an issue.

Cyle Larin: 4. Provided some moments of menace in the air but truly looked the part of a player who had joined the team two weeks late. He sent his best opportunity, a header from six yards out, wide of the net.

Lucas Cavallini: 5.5. Replaced Larin shortly after the break and brought some more energy, but was afflicted with the same “send your best free header off target” disease on the night.

Manjrekar James: 6.5. Did very well to stabilize the Canadian defense upon entering in the 55th minute, allowing the team to focus on trying to scrape back from a two-goal deficit.

Anthony Jackson-Hamel: 4.5. A last-ditch attacking sub in the final 10 minutes of the game, he had little chance to affect things, but lost possession on some poor decision-making near the corner flag on one play.