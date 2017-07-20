Shaun Francis, David Junior Hoilett - Jamaica, Canada - jockey for position of the ball
USA Today Sports Images

Canada Player Ratings: Junior Hoilett fares well in elimination loss

July 20, 201710:26PM EDT
Daniel SquizzatoContributor

Canada went out of the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup with a 2-1 loss to Jamaica on Thursday evening, but didn’t go down without a fight. Here is how Octavio Zambrano’s men fared in Canada’s first Gold Cup quarterfinals appearance since 2009:

Milan Borjan: 6. Had the angles covered throughout and provided a very good stop on Darren Mattocks’ 1-on-1 opportunity in the first half.

Marcel de Jong: 5.5. Got involved in the attack, with his looping crosses being an oft-called-upon weapon. He had to work hard to deal with the Jamaicans’ speed.

Dejan Jakovic: 5. A rough first half, but improved his presence as the game went on. He could possibly have closed things down quicker on Jamaica’s second goal.  

Steven Vitoria: 4. Giveaway led to Jamaica’s first goal, then picked up a rash yellow card a few minutes later. He was necessarily replaced by the speedier Manjrekar James early in the second half.

Michael Petrasso: 5.5. Showed lots of determination and some attacking spark late in the game, but got sucked out of position on Jamaica’s opening goal.

Samuel Piette: 6. Another strong game. His presence in breaking up Jamaica’s well-known counterattack was especially important.

Junior Hoilett: 6.5. A somewhat sluggish first half but certainly picked things up after the break, scoring one long-range golazo and nearly a second (if not for Andre Blake’s fingertips). He stayed active in Canada’s last-gasp equalizing efforts.

Russell Teibert: 5.5. Making his first start of the tournament, showed some flair in connecting teammates across the field.

Scott Arfield: 6. Led by example in the attack once again, with his head constantly on a swivel. His set piece delivery, when it was good, was really good—but it wasn’t always great.

Alphonso Davies: 5. Showed a few moments of brilliance but was neutralized for the most part and seemed out of sync with teammates at times. His slowness to get up on a few tackles suggested his ankle may still be an issue.

Cyle Larin: 4. Provided some moments of menace in the air but truly looked the part of a player who had joined the team two weeks late. He sent his best opportunity, a header from six yards out, wide of the net.

Lucas Cavallini: 5.5. Replaced Larin shortly after the break and brought some more energy, but was afflicted with the same “send your best free header off target” disease on the night.

Manjrekar James: 6.5. Did very well to stabilize the Canadian defense upon entering in the 55th minute, allowing the team to focus on trying to scrape back from a two-goal deficit.

Anthony Jackson-Hamel: 4.5. A last-ditch attacking sub in the final 10 minutes of the game, he had little chance to affect things, but lost possession on some poor decision-making near the corner flag on one play.

MLS All-Stars vs. Real Madrid is August 2. Limited tickets left!

Time is running out for your chance to see European champions Real Madrid face the best of MLS. Get your tickets to the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.

More about All-Star  |  Event schedule