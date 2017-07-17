Carleton's wonder-brace gives Atlanta United Academy youth championship

Boosted by a fabulous brace from Andrew Carleton, the club’s first-ever Homegrown Player signing, Atlanta United’s youth academy won the U-15/16 USSDA National Title with a 2-1 victory over defending champion FC Dallas on Sunday.

The goal that proved the matchwinner was a thunderous, 25-yard volley that the US U-17 regular struck on the run, at the time giving Atlanta a 2-0 lead.

Only three minutes earlier, Carleton also scored on a tantalizing, dipping free kick at looped over FCD's defensive wall and inside the right post to give Atlanta the lead:

64' | Gooooooooal! @andrewcarleton7 makes it 1-0 with a brilliant free kick! pic.twitter.com/Rni6gnNGh2 — ATLUTD Academy (@AcademyATLUTD) July 16, 2017

FC Dallas pulled a goal back late on a free kick, but couldn't prevent Atlanta's academy from capturing the national crown in its first season.