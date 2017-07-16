Orlando's Cyle Larin called into Canada Gold Cup squad; Edwards back to TFC

Cyle Larin is on his way to join the Canadian national team ahead of their first Gold Cup quarterfinal appearance since 2009.

Canada Soccer announced his addition as their sole roster change of the six permitted following the tournament's group stage on Sunday afternoon. Toronto FC wingback Raheem Edwards will head back to his club to make room for the prolific Orlando City forward on Canada's roster.

Canada, who finished second in Group A following a 0-0 draw with Honduras on Friday night, will face the runners-up from Group C at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Thursday, July 20 at 10 pm ET.

This will be Larin's second Gold Cup participation. The Brampton, Ontario native has tallied 5 goals in 20 appearances for his country and has twice been voted runner-up in the Canadian Player of the Year voting (2015, 2016). The 2015 MLS Rookie of the Year has 39 goals in 76 MLS appearances for Orlando, including 8 goals in 17 appearances during the 2017 regular season.

Larin had missed most of June for Orlando City after his arrest for DUI on June 15 and subsequent entry into the league's Substance Abuse and Behaviorial Health (SABH) Program. He missed three games for Orlando before being cleared by the SABH doctors on June 27. However, he was not included in Canada's original 23-man roster.

UPDATED CANADA 23-PLAYER SQUAD

Goalkeepers (3): Maxime Crepeau (Montreal Impact), Milan Borjan (MKS Korona Kielce / POL), Jayson Leutwiler (Shrewsbury Town FC / ENG)

Defenders (6): Manjrekar James (Vasas Budapest / HUN), Steven Vitoria (Lechia Gdansk / POL), Dejan Jakovic (New York Cosmos / USA), Samuel Adekugbe (Vancouver Whitecaps), Adam Straith (FC Edmonton), Marcel de Jong (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Midfielders (11): Fraser Aird (unattached), Samuel Piette (CD Izarra / ESP), Russell Teibert (Vancouver Whitecaps), Scott Arfield (Burnley FC / ENG), , David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City FC / WAL), Alphonso Davies (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Louisville City FC / USA), Anthony Jackson-Hamel (Montreal Impact), Patrice Bernier (Montreal Impact), Michael Petrasso (Queens Park Rangers / ENG)

Forwards (3): Lucas Cavallini (CA Penarol / URU), Cyle Larin (Orlando City / USA), Tosaint Ricketts (Toronto FC)

Manager: Octavio Zambrano (Ecuador)