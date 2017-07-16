Jamaica 1, El Salvador 1 | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Recap

El Salvador did their best to slip past Jamaica in pursuit of second place in Gold Cup Group C, taking an early lead over the Reggae Boyz and holding it for more than half of their match on Sunday evening.

But the Portland Timbers' Darren Mattocks netted from the spot after a contentious penalty-kick decision to salvage a draw that kept the islanders ahead of Los Cuscatlecos in the standings, as the two nations shared the points in an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Both sides will advance to the tournament's knockout stages. But Sunday's result likely ensures a more favorable quarterfinal matchup for Jamaica.

Goals

15' – SLV – Nelson Bonilla Watch

64' – JAM – Darren Mattocks (PK) Watch

