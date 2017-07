Gold Cup quarterfinal matchups set for Philadelphia, Arizona

And then there were eight.

With Mexico’s 2-0 win over Curacao wrapping up the Gold Cup group stage, the matchups for the tournament’s quarterfinal round are now confirmed.

The eight survivors of the group stage will now take part in doubleheaders on Wednesday and Thursday, the first in downtown Philadelphia and the latter just outside Phoenix.

July 19 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Costa Rica vs. Panama (6 pm ET | FS1, UniMás, UDN in US, TSN GO in Canada)

United States vs. El Salvador (9 pm ET | FS1, UniMás, UDN in US, TSN GO in Canada)

July 20 – University of Phoenix Stadium, Arizona

Mexico vs. Honduras (7:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, UDN in US, TSN GO in Canada)

Canada vs. Jamaica (10:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, UDN in US, TSN GO in Canada)